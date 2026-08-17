Android 17 update is rolling out, but many users remain in the waiting game for installation

Google's Pixel phones lead the charge, with select Samsung and Motorola models joining the early rollout

AI feature requirements create a divide, limiting the functionality of Android 17 for some powerful devices

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Google’s Android 17 update is officially here, but millions of Android users are still waiting to see it appear on their devices.

As of August 17, 2026, Google’s Pixel phones lead the rollout, while Samsung and Motorola have joined the early wave with select models. Other major brands, including OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo and Honour, are still testing their own versions of the software.

Google unveils Android 17, lists phones already running on the latest software. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

That means owning a recent Android phone does not automatically mean you can install Android 17 today.

The update is also more complicated than simply checking whether a device is eligible. Google has introduced new AI capabilities that require considerably more powerful hardware, creating a divide between phones that can run Android 17 and those capable of using all of its newest features.

Here is the latest picture of the rollout.

Why Android 17 is reaching phones at different times

Google typically releases major Android updates in stages, and availability can vary according to country, carrier and device model.

Samsung and Motorola follow a similar approach, with their rollout schedules depending partly on region and carrier approval.

There is another important distinction. Getting Android 17 does not necessarily mean getting every new AI feature.

Google’s new Gemini Intelligence features require at least 12GB of RAM, a recent flagship processor and support for Gemini Nano v3.

Some powerful smartphones still fall short because they use an older version of Google's on-device AI technology.

For example, the Pixel 9 Pro has 16GB of RAM but uses Gemini Nano v2, meaning it can run Android 17 but does not qualify for the full Gemini Intelligence experience.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7, OnePlus 13 and Galaxy S25 Ultra face a similar limitation.

The Pixel 10 series, Galaxy S26 series, OnePlus 15 series and OPPO Find X9 and X8 series are among the devices confirmed to meet the requirements for Gemini Intelligence.

Google Pixel leads the Android 17 race

Google's Pixel lineup remains the clearest winner in the Android 17 rollout.

Every Pixel from the Pixel 6 generation onward has received the update, following Google's June 16, 2026 rollout alongside the June Pixel Drop.

The supported devices include:

Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a

Pixel 7, 7 Pro and 7a

Pixel 8, 8 Pro and 8a

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold and 9a

Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, 10 Pro Fold and 10a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Google has also unveiled its Pixel 11 family, including the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. These devices ship with Android 17 from the factory, according to a report by TechCabal.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to arrive in October, while the rest of the Pixel 11 range is expected to begin reaching stores around August 20.

However, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners should take note. Google has already left the two phones out of its August 2026 security update, and they will not receive Android 17 QPR2. Their software support is scheduled to end in October 2026.

The Pixel 6a has more time, with updates expected to continue until July 2027.

Pixel 5 and older models are not eligible for Android 17.

Samsung’s Android 17 rollout is still getting started

Samsung has a much smaller number of phones running stable Android 17 at the moment.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are currently among the Samsung devices shipping with the new software.

Samsung unveiled the foldables at Galaxy Unpacked in London on July 22, with sales beginning on August 7 across 106 markets.

The Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra, meanwhile, remain on Samsung's One UI 9 beta.

Samsung began testing the software in May across six countries, and another beta build was rolling out in August.

A stable release has not yet been officially dated. Reports have suggested anything from late August to September or even October, so Galaxy S26 owners should treat those dates as estimates until Samsung makes an official announcement.

Samsung is also expected to bring Android 17 to several older premium devices, including the Galaxy S25, S24 and S23 families, as well as newer foldables such as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.

However, the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are among the devices expected to miss the update.

Motorola joins the early winners

Motorola is also ahead of most Android manufacturers.

The stable Android 17 rollout has begun with the Motorola Edge 2025, while Lenovo has confirmed more than 50 eligible Motorola devices.

The company plans to prioritise newer flagship models, including the Razr 70 series and Edge 70 lineup, before expanding the update across more Moto G devices.

However, some models have raised questions among owners. The Edge 50 Neo, Edge 60 Neo and Moto G56 are absent from Motorola's current Android 17 list despite previous update commitments for some of these devices.

Motorola's Android 17 experience also brings new features such as Live Updates, lock-screen customisation, a redesigned volume panel and the company's Qira AI assistant.

OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo and Honour are still testing

For many Android users, the wait continues.

OnePlus is testing Android 17 on the OnePlus 15, with the stable OxygenOS 17 update expected around November.

Xiaomi began testing HyperOS 4, its Android 17-based software, in China on August 14. The first wave includes the Xiaomi 17 series, selected Redmi K90 models and the Xiaomi Pad 8. A wider rollout is expected to follow, with global availability anticipated around October.

OPPO has also opened a closed ColorOS 17 beta, beginning with the Find X9 Pro series. A stable release is expected later in the year.

Vivo and iQOO have been testing Android 17 since April, although the preview remains limited to selected flagship devices, including the Vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15. A stable release is expected around September.

Honour has unveiled MagicOS 11, its Android 17-based software, with closed beta testing covering roughly 17 devices. A broader stable rollout is expected later this year.

What Android users should do now

If your phone is already eligible, check the software update section in your settings and install the latest available build.

Galaxy S26 users enrolled in Samsung's beta programme should continue watching for the stable One UI 9 release.

For everyone else, patience may be necessary.

The good news is that phones waiting for Android 17 should continue receiving security updates where they remain supported. And when the update eventually arrives, not every device will receive the same AI capabilities.

Google announces Android 17 update, asks users to update fast. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Android 17 is therefore shaping up to be more than a routine software upgrade. It is also drawing a sharper line between older hardware and the newest generation of AI-powered smartphones.

For users, the biggest question is no longer simply whether their phone will get Android 17, but how much of Android 17 their hardware can actually unlock.

Samsung phones getting Android 17 update

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samsung is preparing for one of its biggest software upgrades yet as the company gears up to roll out One UI 9, its latest custom interface built on Google's Android 17 operating system.

The update, currently in beta testing, promises smarter AI features, stronger security, and a refined user experience across flagship, foldable, mid-range, and tablet devices.

Source: Legit.ng