MTN celebrates 25 years of connectivity with the Y’ello Street Experience in Lagos

Visitors can relive personal milestones tied to mobile technology and communication

The Experience runs until August 17, 2026, at MTN Plaza, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi

Remember your first mobile phone, your first call or the excitement of sending your first SMS?

For millions of Nigerians, those moments represented more than the arrival of new technology.

They marked personal milestones, from calling home for the first time to sending a special text, accessing the internet on a mobile phone or using a phone to start a business.

MTN launches Y'ello Street for Nigerians as it marks 25 years; Nigerians to participate Credit: MTN Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Now, MTN is bringing 25 years of those memories together through its Y’ello Street Experience in Lagos.

A journey through 25 years of connectivity

The experience takes visitors through the evolution of mobile communication, from the early days of basic calls and SMS to smartphones, mobile data and digital services.

It offers Nigerians an opportunity to relive how communication and everyday life have changed alongside mobile technology.

Parents can bring their children to experience what mobile life was like before smartphones, while friends can reconnect with memories from the early years of mobile communication.

For younger Nigerians, the experience also offers a glimpse into a time when staying connected looked very different from today's always-online world.

Your story is part of the experience

MTN opens Y'ello Street Experience for Nigerians to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Credit: MTN Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

MTN says the Y’ello Street Experience is not simply a celebration of its own 25-year journey but a reflection of the millions of Nigerian stories shaped by connectivity.

The experience is open until August 17, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, at MTN Plaza, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Visitors are invited to step into the past, relive memorable moments and rediscover their first MTN memories.

MTN offers one hour of free TikTok data

Legit.ng earlier reported that MTN has introduced a new weekly reward that gives eligible customers one hour of free TikTok access every Sunday, allowing users to scroll, create and share content without using their regular data.

The new offer, known as TikTok Open Time, is the first service launched under MTN’s new Open Time rewards platform.

However, the promotion currently applies to customers in South Africa, meaning MTN subscribers in Nigeria are not included. MTN said customers can access the free TikTok connectivity through the MTN App, where the reward is available under the MyGifts section.

Source: Legit.ng