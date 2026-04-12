Pixel 6 and 6 Pro support ends in October 2026, leaving them vulnerable to security threats

Pixel 6a benefits from an extra year of updates, extending support until July 2027

Newer Pixel models enjoy extended security updates for up to seven years, ensuring better long-term protection

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Google’s Pixel phones are known for timely updates, but even the best support windows eventually close.

Based on the company’s official policy, 2026 marks a key transition for the Pixel 6 series. While these devices have already received their final major Android OS upgrade, critical security patches will end later this year, leaving them more vulnerable to new threats.

Android phones will stop getting updates from October 2026. Credit: BAY ISMOYO / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Pixels will end full support in 2026

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, launched in October 2021, are the main models hitting their final milestone. Google extended their support to a full five years, covering both OS upgrades and security patches.

However, major Android version updates concluded with the last feasible release (likely Android 16 or 17), and monthly security patches will officially stop after October 2026.

After that date, these phones will no longer receive the regular fixes needed to patch emerging vulnerabilities, protect against malware, or address privacy risks.

Owners should plan accordingly, as continued use without updates increases exposure over time.

Note that Google has shifted some older Pixels, including the 6 series, toward quarterly rather than monthly patches in their final period to focus on high-impact fixes.

Pixel 6a gets extra time

The Pixel 6a (released in 2022) follows a slightly different timeline despite sharing the same generation.

It will continue receiving security updates until July 2027. This gives budget-conscious users one additional year of protection compared to the flagship Pixel 6 models.

Newer pixels still have breathing room

If you own a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, you’re in better shape. These devices, part of the extended five-year support group, will continue to receive security patches until at least October 2027.

For even longer reassurance, the Pixel 8 series and all newer models—including the Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 lines—benefit from Google’s flagship 7-year commitment.

This guarantees both OS upgrades and security updates (plus Pixel Feature Drops) until 2030 or later, depending on the exact launch date.

The policy applies from the device’s first availability on the Google Store in the US and covers everything from core Android versions to ongoing security bulletins.

Why updates matter and what to do next

Security patches are essential for blocking exploits that could compromise your data, banking apps, or personal information. Once support ends, even a well-maintained phone becomes riskier—especially on public Wi-Fi or with sensitive use.

If your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro is still performing well, you may keep using it cautiously until October 2026, perhaps limiting it to lighter tasks or adding extra security layers, such as a strong VPN and an app permissions review.

However, for the best experience and long-term safety, consider upgrading to a Pixel 8 or newer model. The extended 7-year support makes them far more future-proof.

Nigerian Pixel Android users, stop getting updates this year. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Google’s evolving update strategy, moving from shorter cycles on early Pixels to 7 years on recent flagships, shows a commitment to longevity. Check your device’s exact support status in Settings > Security & privacy > System & updates, or visit Google’s official Pixel support page for the latest details.

Top 5 smartphones with the best battery life

Legit.ng earlier reported that when choosing a new smartphone, battery life is one of the most important factors to consider. Nobody wants a device that constantly needs charging throughout the day.

However, identifying a phone with excellent battery performance isn’t as simple as looking at battery size alone. While capacity (measured in mAh) offers a rough idea, it doesn’t directly determine how long a phone will last.

Battery life depends on multiple elements, including screen size, resolution, refresh rate, processor efficiency, and connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. Even the operating system plays a role.

Source: Legit.ng