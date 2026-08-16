DStv Stream subscribers report disruptions in South Africa and Nigeria, experiencing connection issues to live channels

Recent removal of seven channels from DStv Premium heightens concerns among customers about service quality

Complaints surge on social media as users voice frustrations over errors during live programming, notably with Big Brother Naija

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

DStv Stream subscribers in South Africa and Nigeria have reported disruptions to live television services, with some customers unable to launch channels or experiencing repeated disconnections while watching.

The problems come shortly after MultiChoice removed seven channels from its DStv Premium package, adding to growing concerns among subscribers over changes to the pay-TV service.

Subscribers lament after DStv Stream loses live channels amid 7-lineup cuts. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

One South African subscriber who spoke to MyBroadband said DStv Stream displayed a CDNAT 500 error when they tried to launch a channel.

Although retrying sometimes allowed the channel to start, the service could disconnect shortly afterwards. In other cases, channels reportedly failed to load completely before eventually connecting and displaying another error.

Customers share frustrating experiences

The disruption also sparked complaints on social media, with subscribers questioning whether others were experiencing similar problems.

One customer posted a picture of an error message displayed on their television, which read: “Whoops! Looks like something went wrong. Please try again later.”

Another subscriber encountered an error in a web browser indicating that a problem had occurred on DStv's server.

The reports were not confined to South Africa. Some Nigerian DStv Stream customers also complained about difficulties accessing the service, with subscribers describing the platform as frustrating.

One Nigerian user linked their complaint to the Big Brother Naija hashtag, suggesting the timing could be particularly frustrating for viewers trying to follow live programming.

Outage reports rise

Outage-monitoring platform Downdetector indicated that reports of DStv problems began to rise around 18:00 on Thursday, suggesting the issue may have affected a wider group of users.

Trouble for DStv Stream users as live channels go dark. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

However, not every complaint may be connected to the reported outage. One subscriber said they had been unable to use the DStv Stream app for several weeks after switching from Showmax.

MultiChoice was contacted for comment on the reported disruption. At the time of publication, the company had yet to provide feedback.

The latest problems add another headache for DStv customers already adjusting to significant changes in the platform's channel lineup.

MultiChoice cuts 7 channels from DStv Premium

Legit.ng earlier reported that MTN has stepped up its battle for Africa’s growing digital entertainment market with the launch of MTN One TV, a new streaming platform positioned to rival established services such as Netflix.

The launch comes as the pay-TV market undergoes major changes, with MultiChoice removing seven channels from its premium DStv package and consumers increasingly turning to flexible streaming options for entertainment.

Nine years after shutting down its VU streaming video platform, MTN has returned to the entertainment space with MTN One TV, promising a broader and more flexible digital viewing experience.

Source: Legit.ng