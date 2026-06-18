Samsung unveils One UI 9, enhancing user experience with improved AI and security features

New Quick Panel and High-Risk App Blocking highlight One UI 9's focus on refinement and intelligence

Major rollout expected across flagship, foldable, and mid-range devices starting July 2026

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Samsung is preparing for one of its biggest software upgrades yet as the company gears up to roll out One UI 9, its latest custom interface built on Google's Android 17 operating system.

The update, currently in beta testing, promises smarter AI features, stronger security, and a refined user experience across flagship, foldable, mid-range, and tablet devices.

New Android 17 OS coming as Samsung releases eligible devices. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Industry reports suggest the stable version could begin rolling out around July 22, 2026, coinciding with Samsung's expected Galaxy Unpacked event in London.

The event is also expected to unveil the next generation of foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8, which are tipped to ship with One UI 9 out of the box.

What's new in One UI 9?

Unlike previous updates that focused heavily on redesigns, One UI 9 emphasises refinement and intelligence.

Samsung has introduced a redesigned Quick Panel that allows users to independently adjust brightness, volume, and media controls. Security has also received a major boost with a High-Risk App Blocking feature that detects suspicious apps, blocks them from running, and recommends their removal.

Other new additions include:

Personalised digital business cards through Creative Studio

Text Spotlight for enlarging selected text

Improved parental controls

Animated lock-screen media widgets

Enhanced Galaxy AI capabilities

Better privacy controls for contacts

Improved satellite connectivity support

Floating App Bubbles optimised for foldables and tablets

Expected rollout timeline

Samsung is expected to release the update in phases:

July 2026

Galaxy Z Fold 8

Galaxy Z Flip 8

Late July to August 2026

Galaxy S26 series

August 2026

Galaxy S25 series

August to September 2026

Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

Late 2026

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5

Late 2026 to Early 2027

Galaxy A, M, F, and Tab series

Full List of Galaxy S Phones Getting Android 17

Samsung's flagship S-series will lead the rollout.

Eligible devices include:

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26+

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25+

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Edge

Galaxy S25 FE

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

The Galaxy S23 lineup is expected to receive its final major Android upgrade with One UI 9, while older devices such as the Galaxy S22 series and S21 FE are not expected to make the list.

Foldable phones expected to receive One UI 9

Samsung's foldables remain a major focus of the update.

Eligible foldables are:

Galaxy Z Fold 8

Galaxy Z Flip 8

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z TriFold

Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and older foldables are expected to miss out on the upgrade.

Galaxy A, M and F series phones on the list

Samsung is extending support to many mid-range devices launched in recent years.

Galaxy A Series

The expected list includes:

Galaxy A57 5G

Galaxy A56 5G

Galaxy A55 5G

Galaxy A37 5G

Galaxy A36 5G

Galaxy A35 5G

Galaxy A26 5G

Galaxy A25 5G

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A17

Galaxy A16

Galaxy A15

Galaxy A07

Galaxy A06 5G

Some reports suggest the Galaxy A54, A34, and A06 5G may also qualify, although Samsung has yet to confirm them officially.

Galaxy M Series

Eligible devices are expected to include the M56, M55, M55s, M54, M36, M34, M17, M17e, M16, M15, M07, and M06 5G.

Galaxy F Series

The F56, F55, F54, F36, F34, F70e, F17, F16, F15, F07, and F06 5G are also tipped to receive the update.

Galaxy tablets getting Android 17

Samsung's tablets are not left out.

The expected list includes:

Galaxy Tab S11

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S10+

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S10 FE

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024 Edition)

Galaxy Tab A11

Galaxy Tab A11+

Galaxy Tab A9+ (2025)

Galaxy Tab Active 5

Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro

Samsung rolls out fresh updates, lists eligible phones and devices. Credit: Nurphoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

While Samsung has not yet released a final eligibility list, the devices above are widely expected to receive Android 17 and One UI 9, making the upcoming software rollout one of the company's largest ever.

Samsung phones that won’t get Android 17 updates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samsung users are eagerly awaiting Android 17 and the arrival of One UI 9, expected to begin rolling out shortly after Google releases the stable version of Android 17 in June 2026.

However, while many newer Galaxy devices are preparing for the next major software upgrade, a significant number of Samsung phones have reached the end of their update journey.

If you own a Galaxy device launched in 2022 or earlier, there is a good chance Android 17 will never arrive on your phone. Several once-premium models, including the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Z Fold 4, are among those set to miss out.

Source: Legit.ng