Full List of Samsung Phones Getting Android 17 and One UI 9 Updates as Rollout Date Nears
- Samsung unveils One UI 9, enhancing user experience with improved AI and security features
- New Quick Panel and High-Risk App Blocking highlight One UI 9's focus on refinement and intelligence
- Major rollout expected across flagship, foldable, and mid-range devices starting July 2026
Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.
Samsung is preparing for one of its biggest software upgrades yet as the company gears up to roll out One UI 9, its latest custom interface built on Google's Android 17 operating system.
The update, currently in beta testing, promises smarter AI features, stronger security, and a refined user experience across flagship, foldable, mid-range, and tablet devices.
Industry reports suggest the stable version could begin rolling out around July 22, 2026, coinciding with Samsung's expected Galaxy Unpacked event in London.
The event is also expected to unveil the next generation of foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8, which are tipped to ship with One UI 9 out of the box.
What's new in One UI 9?
Unlike previous updates that focused heavily on redesigns, One UI 9 emphasises refinement and intelligence.
Samsung has introduced a redesigned Quick Panel that allows users to independently adjust brightness, volume, and media controls. Security has also received a major boost with a High-Risk App Blocking feature that detects suspicious apps, blocks them from running, and recommends their removal.
Other new additions include:
- Personalised digital business cards through Creative Studio
- Text Spotlight for enlarging selected text
- Improved parental controls
- Animated lock-screen media widgets
- Enhanced Galaxy AI capabilities
- Better privacy controls for contacts
- Improved satellite connectivity support
- Floating App Bubbles optimised for foldables and tablets
Expected rollout timeline
Samsung is expected to release the update in phases:
July 2026
- Galaxy Z Fold 8
- Galaxy Z Flip 8
Late July to August 2026
- Galaxy S26 series
August 2026
- Galaxy S25 series
August to September 2026
- Galaxy S24 series
- Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7
- Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6
Late 2026
- Galaxy S23 series
- Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5
Late 2026 to Early 2027
- Galaxy A, M, F, and Tab series
Full List of Galaxy S Phones Getting Android 17
Samsung's flagship S-series will lead the rollout.
Eligible devices include:
- Galaxy S26
- Galaxy S26+
- Galaxy S26 Ultra
- Galaxy S25
- Galaxy S25+
- Galaxy S25 Ultra
- Galaxy S25 Edge
- Galaxy S25 FE
- Galaxy S24
- Galaxy S24+
- Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Galaxy S24 FE
- Galaxy S23
- Galaxy S23+
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy S23 FE
The Galaxy S23 lineup is expected to receive its final major Android upgrade with One UI 9, while older devices such as the Galaxy S22 series and S21 FE are not expected to make the list.
Foldable phones expected to receive One UI 9
Samsung's foldables remain a major focus of the update.
Eligible foldables are:
- Galaxy Z Fold 8
- Galaxy Z Flip 8
- Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide
- Galaxy Z Fold 7
- Galaxy Z Flip 7
- Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
- Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Z TriFold
- Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and older foldables are expected to miss out on the upgrade.
Galaxy A, M and F series phones on the list
Samsung is extending support to many mid-range devices launched in recent years.
Galaxy A Series
The expected list includes:
- Galaxy A57 5G
- Galaxy A56 5G
- Galaxy A55 5G
- Galaxy A37 5G
- Galaxy A36 5G
- Galaxy A35 5G
- Galaxy A26 5G
- Galaxy A25 5G
- Galaxy A24
- Galaxy A17
- Galaxy A16
- Galaxy A15
- Galaxy A07
- Galaxy A06 5G
Some reports suggest the Galaxy A54, A34, and A06 5G may also qualify, although Samsung has yet to confirm them officially.
Galaxy M Series
Eligible devices are expected to include the M56, M55, M55s, M54, M36, M34, M17, M17e, M16, M15, M07, and M06 5G.
Galaxy F Series
The F56, F55, F54, F36, F34, F70e, F17, F16, F15, F07, and F06 5G are also tipped to receive the update.
Galaxy tablets getting Android 17
Samsung's tablets are not left out.
The expected list includes:
- Galaxy Tab S11
- Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S10+
- Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
- Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S9
- Galaxy Tab S9+
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024 Edition)
- Galaxy Tab A11
- Galaxy Tab A11+
- Galaxy Tab A9+ (2025)
- Galaxy Tab Active 5
- Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro
While Samsung has not yet released a final eligibility list, the devices above are widely expected to receive Android 17 and One UI 9, making the upcoming software rollout one of the company's largest ever.
Samsung phones that won’t get Android 17 updates
Legit.ng earlier reported that Samsung users are eagerly awaiting Android 17 and the arrival of One UI 9, expected to begin rolling out shortly after Google releases the stable version of Android 17 in June 2026.
However, while many newer Galaxy devices are preparing for the next major software upgrade, a significant number of Samsung phones have reached the end of their update journey.
If you own a Galaxy device launched in 2022 or earlier, there is a good chance Android 17 will never arrive on your phone. Several once-premium models, including the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Z Fold 4, are among those set to miss out.
Source: Legit.ng
Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng