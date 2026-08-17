CCTV footage circulating on social media shows Nigerian businesswoman Blessing Orji, known as 'Bebe Jewelry', collapsing inside a store in China

The video shows the woman touching her chest before falling from her chair, with bystanders continuing their activities around her

Thousands of Nigerians have reacted to the footage online, with many expressing outrage at the lack of response from people nearby

Disturbing CCTV footage that has gone viral across X, Facebook and Instagram is showing the final moments of Nigerian businesswoman Blessing Orji, popularly known as Bebe Jewelry or Bebe Orji, who collapsed and reportedly died inside a commercial store in China.

In the widely circulated clip that surfaced online on August 16, 2026, Bebe Jewelry is seen seated inside the store when she begins touching her chest, a gesture many viewers have interpreted as a sign of cardiac distress.

CCTV captures popular Nigerian businesswoman Bebe Jewelery collapsing and dying inside a store in China. Photo: bebeorji

Source: Instagram

The businesswoman appeared to attempt to draw attention from those around her, but customers and attendants continued moving through the store without intervening.

She then fell from her chair to the floor. Even after she went down, no one moved to assist her physically, though one store attendant was observed pressing buttons on her phone, apparently placing a call.

Bebe Jewelry, popular on TikTok and Facebook, reportedly passed away inside the store.

The footage has attracted thousands of views and generated intense discussion within hours of surfacing online.

The exact location of the store and any official or medical confirmation have not been established, and no statement from Nigerian diplomatic channels or the family had emerged at the time of writing.

Watch the CCV footage of the collapse and reported passing of Bebe Jewelry below:

Nigerians react with outrage and grief

The response from the Nigerian online community has been swift and emotionally charged.

Many commenters directed their frustration at the bystanders visible in the footage, while others used the moment to stress the importance of emergency first aid knowledge.

@Godslove6969 wrote:

"I think she was feeling uncomfortable for considerable period of time but maybe due to language barrier she was able to get attention on time until she collapsed. People around her would have performed CPR and she might had the opportunity to live. Let our hustle not take us."

@Badmancash1 said:

"They all ignored her even after she fell they couldn't help her up. Wow"

@Baabayah asked:

"Them no dey help person for china?"

@Mayor_of__benuereacted:

"This video is so disturbing. Just look at what happened to this woman. She was desperately trying to reach out for help, calling the women around her, yet they ignored her. Even after she was lying on the ground, they still did nothing. Her family should seriously consider suing the store or demanding answers from the authorities. This is absolutely insane. This is beyond disturbing. God, I'm so pissed off right now."

@Drlab337 shared a personal account:

"CPR is a life saving skill everyone should know how to perform. That was what saved my mum 2 months ago. I had to quickly direct my sister through a video call when she called me that our mum slumped following antihypertensive drug ov3rdose. They were already crying, but I told her to remain calm and focus. If not for CPR, she would have passed before arriving in the hospital. It is really sad that this young woman didnt get any urgent help. May God forgive her short comings and grant her eternal rest."

@anacondayawa commented:

"When we tell people to mind their own business. This is what happens when people really mind their own business. In the world today, we don't pay attention to each other — we just mind our own business."

CCTV captures Bebe Jewelry reaching out for help before collapsing and reportedly dying inside a store in China. Photo: bebeorji

Source: Instagram

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year.

Source: Legit.ng