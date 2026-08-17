The Netherlands government published a specific minimum monthly earnings requirement for foreigners applying for a self-employed residence permit

The Dutch government's official website states the exact figure a self-employed applicant must earn each month to qualify

The naira equivalent of the required amount runs into millions, a figure that will interest Nigerians exploring the Japa route to Europe

The Netherlands has disclosed the minimum monthly income a foreigner must earn to be eligible for a residence permit as a self-employed individual in the country.

According to the Dutch government's official website, any applicant seeking a residence permit based on self-employment must demonstrate monthly earnings of at least €1,766.77 (N2,775,242).

Netherlands posts amount foreigners must earn monthly for self-employed residence permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/DuKai photographer/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Who the Self-Employed Permit Targets

The requirement applies directly to individuals who wish to live and work in the Netherlands by running their own business rather than being employed by a Dutch company.

Unlike residence permits tied to employment contracts, the self-employed route places the financial burden of proof entirely on the applicant, who must show that their business activity generates sufficient, consistent income above the stated threshold.

What the earning threshold means in practice

The monthly figure of €1,766.77 (N2,775,242 ) is not a target or a guideline but a firm minimum. Applicants who cannot demonstrate earnings at or above that level each month are unlikely to meet the financial requirements attached to this permit category.

For Nigerians and other Africans exploring legal pathways into the European Union, the Netherlands self-employed route represents one avenue worth considering, though the income threshold effectively filters out those in the early stages of building a business. Meeting the requirement demands either an already-established client base generating consistent revenue, or another verifiable income stream from self-employed activity that can be clearly documented during the application process.

The Netherlands remains one of the more popular European destinations among Nigerians pursuing the Japa movement, making clarity on financial thresholds especially relevant for prospective applicants weighing their options.

Residency permit: UAE sets monthly income requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had published the monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit in the country.

The UAE stated that foreigners whose employers provide accommodation must earn at least AED 3,000 monthly, while those without employer-provided housing must earn at least AED 4,000 monthly to meet the financial requirement.

Source: Legit.ng