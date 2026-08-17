Yekini Idiaye, a third-term lawmaker from Akoko-Edo Constituency I, was elected Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly

The election followed the resignation of former Speaker Blessing Agbebaku, who stepped down amid an impeachment move by 17 of 24 lawmakers

Idiaye's emergence was driven by a zoning arrangement that ties the speakership to Edo North when the governor comes from Edo Central

Yekini Idiaye, the lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo Constituency I, has been elected Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, filling a vacancy created by the sudden resignation of Blessing Agbebaku.

Agbebaku stepped down on Mondaym August 17, after 17 of the 24 members of the House signed an impeachment notice against him on Sunday night, August 16.

Yekini Idiaye of Akoko-Edo Constituency I is now the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly. Photo credit: @edo_tribe

Source: Twitter

His media aide, Ivy Ebojele, confirmed the resignation but gave no further details at the time, saying only:

"I can confirm the Speaker's resignation but details will be made public later."

How Idiaye emerged as speaker

Idiaye, who is serving his third term in the Assembly, did not become Speaker simply by seniority or default succession, Nation reported.

According to the new Speaker himself, the Assembly operates a zoning arrangement that determines which senatorial district produces the Speaker based on where the sitting governor comes from.

Under this arrangement, since Governor Monday Okpebholo hails from the Edo Central Senatorial District, the speakership is expected to go to a lawmaker from Edo North.

Idiaye, being the most senior member from Edo North, was elected to the position on that basis. He noted that without the zoning convention, the Deputy Speaker would ordinarily have taken over from Agbebaku automatically.

Following the election, members of the House visited Government House to formally notify Governor Okpebholo of the leadership change, Punch reported.

Efforts to reach Agbebaku after his resignation proved unsuccessful.

His phone line was busy when contacted, and his media aide had not issued any further statement beyond the initial confirmation of his departure.

Edo govt blasts Davido

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Edo State Government told Afrobeats star David Adeleke, known as Davido, to return to the studio and focus on winning a Grammy award rather than dragging United States President Donald Trump into the Osun State governorship election scheduled for Saturday, August 15.

The Edo Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Prince Kassim Afegbua, made the remarks at a press briefing in Benin City on Thursday, August 13.

Source: Legit.ng