NolliStream launches a free streaming platform tailored for Nigeria's mobile users, challenging subscription models

Nigerian streaming faces shifts as Showmax and IROKOtv exit, creating space for new business approaches

NolliStream aims to combat piracy while producing original content, redefining Nollywood's digital entertainment landscape

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s streaming market is getting a new contender as Lagos-based NolliStream launches an advertising-funded platform that allows viewers to watch films and other video content without paying a monthly subscription.

The platform is taking a different approach from the subscription-driven model that dominated Nigeria’s first wave of digital streaming, as consumers contend with high data costs and limited disposable income.

More options for Nigerians as NolliStream launches to take on DStv, GOtv and Netflix. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Instead of charging users for access, NolliStream makes its content available for free while generating revenue through advertisements placed before or during programmes.

The strategy is closer to the model Nigerians already know from YouTube than traditional subscription platforms such as Netflix, Showmax and other paid services.

Showmax and IROKOtv retreat from Nigerian streaming

NolliStream’s launch comes at a major turning point for Nigeria’s digital entertainment industry, according to a report by BusinessDay.

Showmax, which operated across Africa for 11 years, shut down its service on the continent at the end of April 2026 after sustained losses. IROKOtv, one of the earliest dedicated online platforms for Nollywood, also closed after 15 years.

IROKOtv founder Jason Njoku had previously acknowledged the difficulty of making subscription streaming profitable in Nigeria, where consumers often have to balance the cost of subscriptions with expensive internet data.

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have also become more cautious about Nigerian original productions, increasingly relying on licensing rather than taking on the higher cost and risk of commissioning local content.

That has created an opening for platforms seeking a business model better suited to Nigeria’s viewing habits.

Mobile-first and designed for low-data users

NolliStream is building its platform around the way millions of Nigerians already consume video: primarily through mobile phones.

Users can download titles over Wi-Fi for later viewing, while a low-data mode is designed to consume as little as 50MB per hour, according to the company.

The platform also says it has partnerships with mobile networks aimed at improving streaming performance on 3G and 4G connections, particularly outside major urban centres.

The approach tackles two of the biggest barriers to streaming adoption: affordability and connectivity.

For many viewers, paying for a streaming subscription is only part of the cost. Watching several films can also consume a significant amount of mobile data.

By removing the subscription fee and reducing data consumption, NolliStream hopes to make digital entertainment more accessible.

Free access creates a new challenge

However, free streaming does not eliminate the financial challenge facing digital entertainment platforms. It simply changes where the money comes from.

NolliStream will need to attract a large and consistently engaged audience to generate enough advertising revenue to sustain operations and fund new productions.

The platform is also looking beyond Nigeria. Diaspora audiences could become an important source of revenue because advertising rates in international markets are generally higher than those available locally.

Nigerian content already has a substantial audience on YouTube, demonstrating the potential of advertising-supported video.

NolliStream takes aim at piracy

The company is also positioning its platform as a response to Nollywood’s long-running piracy problem.

Unauthorised distribution can deprive filmmakers and producers of legitimate revenue, with pirated films frequently appearing online shortly after release.

NolliStream says it uses automated detection and digital rights management tools to protect content. It also says its commercial arrangements with filmmakers are designed to provide stronger terms, although the specific financial agreements have not been publicly disclosed.

From distributing films to producing originals

The platform is now moving beyond licensing existing Nollywood productions and into original content.

In July, NolliStream released a first look at Blood and Secrets, a drama currently in post-production that will carry the NolliStream label.

The move could give the company greater control over production, rights, distribution and monetisation, but it also exposes the platform to the higher financial risks associated with original productions.

NolliStream is not alone in searching for a sustainable model. Kava, another emerging Nollywood-focused platform, has adopted a subscription approach, including different pricing for Nigerian and diaspora audiences.

More competition for DStv and GOtv as a new streaming platform launches in Nigeria. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The contrasting strategies highlight the central question facing Nigerian streaming: can local content generate enough audience attention and revenue to sustain a digital platform?

NolliStream is betting the answer lies not in copying Netflix, but in building around the realities of the Nigerian market: free access, advertising, mobile viewing, offline downloads and low-data streaming.

If the platform can turn that large mobile audience into meaningful advertising revenue while giving filmmakers stronger distribution and rights protection, it could provide Nollywood with a new path after years of subscription-led experimentation.

Platforms Nigerians can watch removed DStv content

Legit.ng earlier reported that DStv subscribers have lamented a major change to the platform’s channel line-up after four popular channels were removed following the closure of Paramount Africa’s operations.

The affected channels are BET Africa, MTV Base, CBS Justice and CBS Reality.

They were discontinued from DStv and GOtv on January 1, 2026, leaving viewers who relied on the channels for music, entertainment, reality television and crime programming looking for alternatives.

Source: Legit.ng