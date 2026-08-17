Arsenal began their title defence with a statement, beating Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield

Rodri's departure leaves Manchester City with a huge midfield problem, with his move to Barcelona removing arguably the most important player from their system

Arsenal have continuity on their side, with Mikel Arteta remaining in charge and major additions such as Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal have been handed an early boost in their bid to defend the Premier League title after a dominant 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield exposed some of the uncertainty surrounding their main rivals.

Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard scored as Mikel Arteta's side produced a commanding display at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Arsenal defeated Manchester City 3-0 to claim the 2026 Community Shield title. Photo by David Price

Source: Getty Images

The margin of victory was the biggest in the Community Shield since 2014, and Arsenal could have won by an even greater scoreline.

The result came at an interesting moment for both clubs.

According to GOAL, Arsenal have retained much of the squad and coaching structure that delivered their first league title in more than two decades, while City are beginning a new era under Enzo Maresca following a summer of major departures.

The loss of Rodri to Barcelona could prove particularly damaging as the Spanish midfielder has been central to City's success for several seasons, and his absence was immediately noticeable against Arsenal.

Here, Legit.ng has listed five reasons why Arsenal could be crowned back-to-back Premier League champions.

1. Rodri's departure leaves Man City with a huge problem

Manchester City's biggest concern heading into the new season is not simply replacing one player. It is replacing a player whose qualities influenced almost every part of their game.

Rodri is the latest to leave Manchester City this summer after exits of Pep Guardiola, John Stones, and Bernardo Silva. Photo by Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Rodri was missing from the squad for the Community Shield as his expected move to Barcelona gathered pace. According to The Athletic, City and Barcelona have agreed a deal worth £65 million including add-ons.

On paper, that represents a sizeable transfer fee for a player entering the final year of his contract. On the pitch, however, replacing Rodri could prove far more expensive.

The 30-year-old provided City's midfield with defensive protection, composure in possession and the ability to dictate the rhythm of matches.

City have already lost Bernardo Silva and John Stones, while Pep Guardiola has also departed. Rodri's exit therefore represents another major change to a team that dominated English football for years.

2. Arsenal have the stability their rivals lack

One of Arsenal's biggest advantages is something that does not show up in transfer fees or individual statistics. The Gunners know exactly what they are trying to do.

Arteta remains in charge after guiding the Gunners to the Premier League title, and his players have spent years developing an understanding of his system.

That continuity could become particularly valuable this season because several of Arsenal's main competitors are dealing with changes in the dugout.

Manchester City have appointed Maresca. Liverpool and Chelsea are also beginning campaigns with new managers, while Tottenham and Manchester United are entering their first full seasons under Roberto De Zerbi and Michael Carrick respectively.

Those clubs have talented squads, but new managers inevitably bring tactical adjustments, different training methods and changes in personnel.

Arsenal do not have that uncertainty.

3. Guimaraes and Tzolis could make Arsenal even stronger

Arsenal have not completely stood still during the summer.

Their most significant addition is Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes, who joined from Newcastle United in a £75 million deal.

Arsenal's summer signings Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis won their first trophy with the Gunners. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

The midfielder brings Premier League experience, physical strength and the ability to control games from deep.

Christos Tzolis has also arrived from Club Brugge for £34 million, adding another attacking option to Arteta's squad.

The Community Shield also provided evidence that the new arrivals can fit into an already strong group.

Tzolis played a role in two of Arsenal's goals, setting up the move that led to Havertz's header before releasing Odegaard for the third goal.

For a team attempting to retain the Premier League title, having new signings contribute early can make a significant difference.

4. Man City's midfield struggles were exposed

The Community Shield should not be treated as a definitive prediction for the entire season. It is still possible for City to recover and develop into a completely different team once competitive football begins.

However, the midfield issues in Cardiff were difficult to ignore.

Maresca started Mateo Kovacic alongside £116 million signing Elliot Anderson at the base of midfield. Kovacic struggled to provide enough attacking threat, while Anderson endured a particularly difficult afternoon.

The England international failed to register a tackle or interception and was involved in the sequence that produced Arsenal's opening goal.

Anderson was eventually replaced by Rico Lewis shortly after the hour mark, but Arsenal already had control of the contest.

5. Arsenal's opening fixtures offer Gunners advantage

Arsenal's early schedule will also shape perceptions around the title race.

The defending champions begin at home against Coventry before travelling to Aston Villa.

They then face Chelsea at home, followed by away fixtures against Sunderland and Brighton.

There are difficult matches in that sequence, particularly against Villa and Chelsea, but Arsenal will have the benefit of starting the campaign with a settled tactical structure.

City begin at home against Bournemouth before travelling to Crystal Palace. They then face Coventry, Manchester United away and Sunderland at home.

Arsenal have given their rivals an early warning

The Community Shield will not decide the Premier League title. Arsenal know that better than anyone. Still, the 3-0 victory provided an early indication of why they enter the campaign as favourites.

They have the reigning champions' confidence, an established manager, a largely settled squad and significant reinforcements in key positions.

Their biggest rivals, meanwhile, are dealing with managerial changes, squad turnover and, in Manchester City's case, the loss of a midfielder whose importance is difficult to overstate.

Rodri's departure to Barcelona could become the defining factor in City's season if Maresca cannot find an effective replacement.

For Arsenal, the challenge is now maintaining the standards that brought them the title. Their first major test produced an emphatic answer. The harder part begins when the Premier League points start counting.

Arteta delighted with Man City win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Arsenal's impressive 3-0 victory against City in the 2026 Community Shield, marking their 18th title in the competition.

This commanding win not only sets the tone for the new season but also underscores the Gunners' ambition to chase back-to-back Premier League championships for the first time in 91 years, sparking excitement among fans and analysts alike.

Source: Legit.ng