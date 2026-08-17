VDM posted a video on Sunday, August 16, 2026, claiming Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, forged an official document

The activist alleged that Wunmi's NIN details bore a different surname from what appeared on her international passport

VDM linked the alleged forgery to unanswered questions surrounding Mohbad's death and his brother Adura's silence

Popular activist Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VDM, has levelled serious allegations against Wunmi, the widow of late afrobeats singer Mohbad, claiming she forged an official document to gain access to her deceased husband's estate.

In a video shared on Sunday, 16 August 2026, VDM alleged that Wunmi deliberately falsified a document as part of efforts to access Mohbad's wealth following his death. He described the act as a significant crime.

Reactions as VDM alleges Mohbad's widow Wunmi forged document to access late singer's wealth. Photo credit@iammohbad/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

What VDM claimed about Wunmi's documents

As part of his allegations, VDM pointed to a discrepancy in Wunmi's identity documents. He alleged that when Wunmi renewed her international passport for ten years, roughly a year and several months after Mohbad passed away, she listed her name as Adebanjo Cynthia Omowunmi.

However, her National Identification Number (NIN) record allegedly carried a different surname entirely: Aloba Cynthia Omowunmi. VDM argued that both documents should carry the same name, framing the difference as evidence of forgery.

VDM alleges Mohbad's widow Wunmi forged document to access late singer's wealth. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The activist further alleged that the matter could be connected to two separate issues: the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death, and why the singer's brother, Adura, has reportedly remained tight-lipped about events that unfolded in his home on the day the singer died.

Fans divided over VDM's claims

VDM had earlier teased his followers, nicknamed Ratels, about an upcoming revelation, telling them to prepare emotionally for what he was about to share as he told them to buy buckets.

Here is the Instagram video of VDM speaking about Wunmi and what she allegedly did to some of her documents below:

The reaction from the public, however, has been far from unified. Here are some of the comments below:

@_cherii_coco wrote:

"If Vdm can't manipulate u with his words then you're a wise person praying for the RATels to receive sense soon"

@richmark5607 commented:

"Only you spoil case now only you dey try revive am again."

@klowinters said:

"Peter own no favor am nai he enter Mohbad matter."

@s.o.j_queen raised a pointed question:

"But the name on my NIN carries my father's name, while my international passport bears my husband's name. Does that mean I am committing fraud?"

@wisdomjoe_ wrote:

"Anybody wey finally leave ratel, suppose go do special thanksgiving for church, cos omo eh, u no know wetin God do for your life ajeh."

@elafantasy_ reacted:

"This is really an infringement of privacy. Omoooo no daya privacy in this country"

@bashmat_signatures questioned:

"Please, is sharing people's personal and confidential information on social media normal now?"

VDM drags Wunmi over Mohbad's death

Legit.ng had reported that controversial activist Verydarkman had shared fresh insights into the ongoing investigation surrounding the death of Nigerian singer Mohbad.

The activist revealed that he had interviewed Primeboy, a close friend of the late singer, as part of his personal efforts to uncover more details about the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

Verydarkman had previously announced his decision to conduct an independent investigation into the case, citing concerns over the way the matter has been handled.

Source: Legit.ng