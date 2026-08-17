RC Lens defeated Ligue 1 champions PSG in the Trophées des Champions to open the 2026/27 French football season

Florian Thauvin, 33, scored the only goal as both sides finished the match with 10 players each after red cards

The Super Cup falls outside the Ballon d'Or 2026 eligibility window, meaning the result is unlikely to shift any votes

RC Lens have beaten Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Trophées des Champions, denying the reigning Ligue 1 champions a second piece of silverware within the space of a week as the 2026/27 French football season got under way.

The Coupe de France winners made the difference through Florian Thauvin, who scored the match's only goal at 33 years old to hand Lens a famous victory.

RC Lens beat Paris Saint-Germain to win the 2026 Super Cup. Photo by Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

The contest grew increasingly fractious, with both sides reduced to 10 men following red cards shown to PSG's Kylian Antonio and Nuno Mendes respectively, meaning neither club could hold a numerical advantage in the closing stages, as noted by ESPN.

Ballon d'Or race remains unchanged

Despite the drama of the occasion, the result carries no weight in the contest for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

The eligibility window for this year's award runs from August 1, 2025 to July 31, 2026, which means the Trophées des Champions falls entirely outside the period under consideration.

The final competition within that window was the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Even PSG's UEFA Super Cup triumph earlier in the week did not count towards the award.

With the Ballon d'Or timeline now closed, voters are expected to have their minds largely made up, and this result is not expected to influence any decision.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

Harry Kane

Ousmane Dembele

Lamine Yamal

Rodri

Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe and Yamal drop in latest ranking

Legit.ng previously reported that Lamine Yamal dropped in the latest ranking for the Ballon d'Or winner despite helping Spain win the 2026 World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe, who won the Golden Boot at the tournament, also saw his chances dwindle because of his trophyless season at Real Madrid.

Source: Legit.ng