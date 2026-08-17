The UAE government has outlined six general requirements that every foreign national must satisfy before an entry visa can be granted

Applicants must hold a passport with at least six months of validity and carry valid health insurance within the country

The UAE's Immigration and Citizenship Authority recognises eight categories of entry visa, covering purposes from tourism to medical treatment

The United Arab Emirates has published the full set of conditions that foreign nationals are required to meet before they can be issued an entry visa into the country, with the rules drawn directly from UAE federal legislation.

According to the UAE's official legislation portal, six general requirements must be fulfilled for a foreigner to qualify for an entry visa.

UAE lists 6 requirements for foreigners to get entry visa. Photo: Getty

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Six conditions for UAE entry visa

1. First, the applicant must hold a valid passport or travel document that is recognised for entry into the UAE and for return travel to their country of residence. That document must carry a minimum validity of six months at the time of travel.

2. Beyond the passport requirement, applicants must not appear on any list that prohibits entry into the UAE.

3. They must not have a prior deportation from the country on record.

4. They are also required to hold either an onward travel ticket or a ticket confirming their departure from the UAE.

5. They must have valid health insurance that is active within the country.

6. The sixth condition grants the UAE's Competent Authorities discretion to approve or decline entry after reviewing the applicant's documentation.

Applicants must submit paperwork that clearly demonstrates the purpose of their visit and must pay all applicable fees and securities.

UAE entry visa categories available

Once these conditions are met, the UAE's Immigration and Citizenship Authority can issue a visit visa for a single trip or for multiple trips, depending on the applicant's circumstances.

The entry visa is categorised by the purpose of the visit and covers eight types: tourism, visiting a relative or friend, a business mission, exploring business opportunities, exploring business start-up opportunities, medical treatment, study or training, and courtesy visas.

The legislation also allows the ICA Chairman, or any authorised representative, to issue visit visas for purposes not covered by the eight listed categories, provided the applicant can confirm the legitimacy of their reason for entering the country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng