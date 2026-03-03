Apple unveils iPhone 17e, featuring A19 chip and advanced AI capabilities for more affordable models

New iPad Air M4 offers significant performance leap with M4 chip and enhanced AI features

Apple's expanded product lineup underscores commitment to accessible technology for Nigerian and African markets

Apple Inc. has kicked off March 2026 with a sweeping wave of hardware announcements, moving away from its traditional single keynote format to a multi-day release strategy.

The updates were shared through coordinated press briefings and product videos, while hands-on “Apple Experience” sessions are scheduled in New York, London and Shanghai.

The theme guiding this year’s refresh is “Accessible Intelligence.” In simple terms, Apple is bringing advanced AI-powered features once limited to premium Pro models into more affordable devices.

For buyers in Nigeria and across Africa, where the “e” and airlines are especially popular, that shift could make a real difference.

iPhone 17e: More power, same familiar size

The biggest headline is the launch of the iPhone 17e, powered by Apple’s new A19 chip built on a 3nm process.

Apple says it delivers up to twice the performance of the iPhone 11, with a redesigned 16-core Neural Engine tailored for generative AI tasks.

The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display remains at 60Hz, and the device retains the notch instead of adopting Dynamic Island. However, durability has improved with Ceramic Shield 2 and an IP68 rating.

Other notable upgrades include:

48MP Fusion rear camera with 2x optical-quality telephoto

26-hour video playback battery life

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and USB-C

MagSafe support for the first time on an “e” model

Action button now included

Base storage doubled to 256GB

Globally, pricing starts at $599 for 256GB and $799 for 512GB. Based on the current exchange rate and past launch patterns, Nigerian retail prices could range between ₦1.5 million and ₦1.7 million at authorised stores.

Pre-orders open March 4, with availability beginning March 11, 2026.

iPad Air M4: A major leap forward

The new iPad Air skips the M3 chip entirely and jumps straight to the M4 processor. Apple claims up to 30 per cent faster multi-core performance compared to the previous generation and over twice the speed of M1-based models.

With 12GB of unified memory and a faster 16-core Neural Engine, the tablet is positioned as a serious AI and creative work machine. It supports advanced features like Image Wand, Clean Up tools, and demanding apps such as Final Cut Pro.

Key highlights include:

11-inch and 13-inch Liquid Retina display options

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 via the new N1 chip

Landscape-positioned 12MP front camera

Up to 1TB storage

Compatibility with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard

Global pricing remains unchanged, starting at $599 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi version. In Nigeria, estimates suggest a starting price around ₦1.55 million, with higher configurations exceeding ₦2.2 million.

Other announcements: Macs, displays and entry iPad

Apple’s update wave also includes refreshed MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, a lower-cost MacBook powered by an A18 Pro processor, Studio Display 2 with Mini-LED options, and a 12th-generation entry-level iPad now running on the A18 chip with 8GB RAM.

Across the board, the focus is clear: stronger performance, expanded AI capability and higher base storage, without dramatic price hikes in dollar terms.

For Nigerian buyers, final retail pricing will depend on exchange rates, import duties and retailer margins.

Still, the 2026 lineup signals Apple’s push to make its AI-driven ecosystem accessible beyond the ultra-premium segment.

