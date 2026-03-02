A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated the completion of his engineering studies at the University of Ibadan

He opened up about how he finished secondary school in 2015 and wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) four times before admission

A young Nigerian man, Victor Dada, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Victor shared that he bagged a second-class upper degree in agricultural and environmental engineering from UI.

4-time UTME candidates bags UI degree

On his LinkedIn page, Victor Dada shared how he completed his secondary school in 2015 with a clear goal of gaining admission and studying engineering.

He also narrated how he ended up writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) four times before admission.

His LinkedIn post read:

"In 2015, I completed secondary school with a clear goal: gain admission and pursue engineering. It took four attempts at JAMB before I secured admission into the University of Ibadan in 2019. That season taught me persistence early. (At some point, I knew the JAMB syllabus better than some examiners)

"Soon after admission, the journey took unexpected turns, COVID-19 in 2020 and an extended eight-month strike in 2022 significantly disrupted the academic calendar. There were delays, uncertainty, and adjustments.

"But in hindsight, those years shaped more than my academic knowledge, they shaped my leadership and character. Beyond lectures and laboratories, my university experience became defined by service and responsibility. I had the privilege of serving in various leadership capacities, including:

"Freshers’ President, Transport Organizer, Music Director (Two-Year Tenure), Fellowship President (Final Year). AUCSF Transport Organizer. AUCSF President in Charge of Faculty Fellowships

"Volunteered in a clean up drive in the university of Ibadan. A member of the Green club society

"Through these roles, I developed strengths in coordination, team leadership, conflict resolution, and people management, skills that complement my technical background in Agricultural and Environmental Engineering.

"Yesterday, I was officially inducted. More than a milestone, it represents resilience through delays, growth through responsibility, and the power of consistent service.

"I remain committed to sustainability, leadership, and creating impact and I look forward to contributing meaningfully in the professional space."

Netizens celebrate UI engineering graduate

Rofiat Alabi said:

"Congratulations Victor Dada."

Favour Ndubueze said:

"Well-done Victor Dada. Congratilations!"

Agbenu Obande said:

"Congratulations my brother."

Ajayi Oladamola said:

"Congratulations sir."

Rukayat Abdulsalam said:

"Congratulations, Victor Dada."

