The locations to board discounted transport have been made known by the federal government

For a start, the development would kick start with God is Good Motors at its Ajah and Jibowu parks

Other transport companies, such as Chisco Transport and Young Shall Grow, will subsequently follow

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu recently okayed a 50% rebate for inter-state travel across 22 luxurious bus routes to address concerns of a hike in transportation fares.

The federal government has revealed the selected routes expected to benefit from this subsidy. Photo Credit: Tech Cabal

Source: UGC

In addition, the president also approved a 100% rebate on train travel for Nigerians wishing to embark on journeys to other parts of the country for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

For more clarity, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, in a recent post on X, revealed the selected routes expected to benefit from this subsidy.

He says the following companies are participating in the scheme to slash consumer transport costs.

GIG (God is Good)

Chisco Transport

Young Shall Grow

God Bless Ezenwata

Area Motor

In a list shared by Onanuga, on luxury bus quotations by owners, the daily routes include movement from Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and others to different regions in the country.

In an updated post, he shared that God Is Good (GiG) will roll out the pilot phase today at two GiG locations in Lagos: GIG mobility terminal in Jibowu, Lagos, and GIG mobility terminal in Ajah, Lagos.

How Nigerians are reacting to this

@Tjslyy claimed,

"Compared to what is truly the transport services Nigerians use, this is grossly inadequate. The attempt to subsidize transport services will definitely be challenging... I just don't understand. Let us just bring some form of fuel subsidy back if we are so eager to subsidize!"

@EnejereMichael tweeted,

"I'm not a Tinubu supporter, but he did well if the Transport Companies will really perfect it. The main problem we are facing in Nigeria is not keeping to an agreement."

@sp_OJOAGBA noted,

This also does not legitimize neither justified the illegality of the mandate. How does this few selected areas enjoy your clueless ideas? Does change the price of goods in the market?

"What if tinubu just announce fuel price reduction to at least #400 ? That one would touch every one in this country not this mind control prank called transportation discount.”

@PopeAviva noted,

"Why subsidize transportation and then remove subsidy on PMS? This thing no clear."

@Credo_promotion said,

“I hope those who will enjoy this benefit will come here and testify that really did. Let me for once see what this government said and did”

Source: Legit.ng