As Christmas nears, the cost of interstate transport is expected to increase massively

Passengers may forfeit this year's travel due to the expensive cost of transport to different states

Investigations show that passengers may pay as much as N50,000 for interstate travel in a few days

The Christmas season is here, and many are making preparations to enjoy the season with their loved ones in different parts of the country.

However, the increased cost of living could make this impossible for many, considering the hike in transportation fares in various regions of the country.

The removal of fuel subsidies by the present administration has led to a spike in transportation costs in different regions.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics October 2023 Transport Fare Watch, commuters' average fare for intercity bus trips increased by 53.04% from N3,845.81 in October 2022 to N5,885.68 in October 2023.

Checks by Legit.ng show that the present bus fare on Hiace Ultra computed on GUO's website resulted in N34,500 from Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, to Area 3, Abuja.

Similarly, the bus fare for Hiace X from Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, to Utako, Abuja, as computed on the God is Good transport website, costs N36,300.

Transport fares to continue increasing

There are indications that the numbers for subsequent months would increase more as demand drives the cost of transportation due to the festive season.

Findings have revealed that passengers travelling to major cities will pay as much as N50,000 for a bus ticket to embark on an interstate trip during the Christmas period.

BusinessDay reported that GUO Transport Company's ticket price shows that a Sienna bus heading to Owerri from Lagos would cost passengers N50,500 per seat during Christmas. On a Hiace bus, it is pretty cheaper at N42,000.

Similarly, according to GUO Christmas ticket rate, Lagos to Abuja bus tickets will cost as much as N49,000, while Abuja to Lagos would cost N50,000.

This means that passengers may be paying as much as a 45% increase in transport costs to different states in a few days.

Chijioke Osondu, a Lagos-based man, told BusinessDay that the increase in transportation fares is expected due to fuel subsidy removal, which led to a hike in fuel prices.

He said:

“So, it is not surprising that a bus ticket to the East or Abuja from Lagos will be over N40,000 this Christmas.”

Osondu explained how he had to suspend plans to travel to the eastern part of Nigeria with his family of five because he did not have N400,000 to make the trip to and fro.

Peter Austin told Legit.ng that as much as he would like to visit home this year to celebrate the season with his family, the hike in transport fare could make this unrealistic.

He said:

“With transport fare this high, it means I will need to budget at least N100,000 to travel to the east just for transport fare. Don’t forget that budget for other things have not been included in this.”

“With the hike in everything this year. My going home is doubtful. If I miss this year’s, doesn’t mean I can’t go subsequently.”

