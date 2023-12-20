From December 21, passengers travelling through road will pay 50% of interstate travel

Passengers travelling by train will be transported for free during the same period

The rebate is, however, not applicable to air passengers as it only applies to the masses

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has okayed a 50% rebate for inter-state travels across 22 luxurious bus routes to address concerns of a hike in transportation fares.

Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals, said this on Wednesday, December 20, while briefing journalists in the State House.

He said the president also approved a 100% rebate on train travel for Nigerians wishing to embark on journeys to other parts of the country for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

This covers transportation along the Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna and Warri-Itakpe corridors within the same period.

According to a This Day report, the approved rebate will last between Thursday, December 21, and January 4, 2024.

This comes after Legit.ng reported that the cost of interstate transport is expected to increase massively as passengers could pay up to N50,000 for interstate travel

Rebate for the masses

Alaka, who is also the chairman of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Presidential Intervention, said the development is part of an effort by the administration to ease life for Nigerians, especially during the festive season.

He noted that this would help citizens who wish to join their loved ones for the festive season.

No rebate for air passengers

Since the intervention is aimed at the masses, Alaka said it would not be extended to air travel.

He said:

“In the spirit of Christmas and demonstration of his love for Nigerians as proof, he (the President) feels the federal government should intervene to bring down the costs of public transportation to allow persons who want to travel to visit their loved ones.

“The President is well aware of the recent increase in the cost of interstate transportation.

The minister said that through the Ministry of Transportation, the Federal Government will be working with transporters, road transport unions, and the Nigerian Railway Corporation to deliver on this special presidential initiative seamlessly.

He added:

“From tomorrow, Nigerians wishing to embark on inter-state travel to any part of the country from Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Ibadan, Akure, Maiduguri, Sokoto and other major inter-state transportation hubs will be able to do so at half the cost.”

