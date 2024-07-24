According to a recent analysis, the Nigerian passport would rank among the twenty least valuable in 2024

A recent analysis revealed that the Nigerian passport is among the 20 least valuable in 2024.

Nigeria is in the index at number 92 out of 103 on passport ranking. Photo Credit: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian passport scores among the lowest 20 for 2024, a pattern that has continued for ten years, according to data from the Henley Passport Index, which rates all passports in the world based on the number of destinations their holders can enter without a previous visa.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) statistics and other open-source web data are the sources of information used by Henley and Partners to publish the historical data index.

BusinessDay reported that Nigeria is ranked 92 out of 103 on the index, with visa-free access to only 45 countries out of 227 this year.

Since 2015, the biggest settlement in Africa has consistently maintained its bottom rating, performing poorly against its competitors in West Africa and requiring its people to pay millions of naira for visas to enter most cities.

Conflict zones such as Somalia, Iran, Pakistan, which is engaged in an ongoing conflict with Israel, and Sudan, which has been engaged in a civil war since April 2023, lag behind Nigeria on the list.

According to the Henley Passport Index, Singapore has regained its position as the passport with the greatest power in the world, ranking first on the list. With 5.6 million residents, the city-state breaks previous records by granting its citizens visa-free access to 195 out of 227 worldwide travel locations.

Once holding the top rank for a considerable amount of time, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Spain currently share second place, each having visa-free access to 192 destinations.

Nigerians are still able to travel to the following countries visa-free: Ghana, Benin, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Maldives (Visa on Arrival), Niger, and Togo.

South Africa introduces 'special provision' visa

Legit.ng reported that in an effort to promote travel from South Africa to Nigeria and back, the country has instituted a five-year multiple-entry visa for business travellers.

During the Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce July Breakfast Meeting 2024, which was sponsored by South African Airways, Bobby Moroe, the consul general of South Africa, revealed this to Nigerians on Thursday.

Moroe who described the visa as a ‘special provision’ for business travellers, said in a BusinessDay report.

