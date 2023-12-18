Respite could be on the way for Nigerians struggling with the rising cost of air travel

The federal government is planning to introduce an airline subsidy that will help slash the price of air tickets

This move will provide succor for Nigerians paying high fees for local and international travels

The Federal Government is working on the idea of providing subsidies to airlines in the country to help reduce the high cost of air travel.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development is reported to have held a meeting with the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Those present at the meeting are the President of AON, Dr Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina and members of his executive, and other airline operators.

How Tinubu's govt plans to slash airfares?

NewTelegraph reports during the meeting it was discussed that passengers traveling will be given a forms to fill by the airline they are flying.

These airline will then forward the completed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and a 50% refund of the ticket's value after deducting taxes and charges, specifically the 5% Tickets Sales Charge (TSC) collected by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on behalf of certain agencies.

It was revealed that work has begin to achieve it and the actual implementation will commence in February after finalising the details.

A source quoted said:

"The idea is that anyone who wants to travel picks a form and fills in her/his details, this information will be sent to the CBN for a refund of 50 per cent of the value of the ticket price."

Air travels in Nigeria skyrocket

Legit.ng had ealier reported on the high cost of air travel in Nigeria with a one-way ticket going rising from just N35,000 in 2021 to as high as N100,000 to N500,000

Currently, fares from Lagos to Abuja, for instance, are as high as N100, 000 and more while fares to cities like Owerri, Enugu, Anambra, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Uyo, Asaba and Benin attract fares as high N160, 000 and N200,000 for an economy one-hour flight.

