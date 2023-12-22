The federal government has kicked off its promise to commence free train service for passengers during the yuletide period

Passengers at the Mobolaji Johnson Station in Lagos have attested to the new initiative launched by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC)

It was confirmed that hundreds of passengers boarding from the Mobolaji Johnson Station in Lagos enjoyed the free ride to Ibadan

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has initiated a complimentary train service for individuals travelling on the Lagos-Ibadan train routes for fifteen days.

On Friday, December 22, at the Mobolaji Johnson Station in Lagos, numerous passengers displayed excitement, The Nation reported.

A stream of passengers at the Mobolaji Johnson Station in Lagos on Friday, December 22. Photo Credit: @tayoadefarasin

Source: Twitter

At the departure terminal, a group of passengers eagerly awaited the evening train's arrival, set to depart for Ibadan at approximately 4 pm.

This initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu's directive to alleviate the financial burden on citizens grappling with elevated transportation expenses, particularly during the festive season.

Starting from December 21, the complimentary train service will run until January 4, 2024.

Passengers are urged to secure their free tickets exclusively through online e-ticketing platforms.

Passengers react to free train service

Augustine Arisa, the district manager for NRC in Lagos, emphasised that tickets would not be issued at the train station and that boarding without a ticket would not be permitted.

Arisa clarified that the free train service will be available at 8:00 am and 4:00 pm.

A passenger named Bisi Akanni expressed delight about the complimentary train service, praising the federal government for this commendable initiative.

Ms Akanni said:

“I thought the directive wouldn’t be implemented when I booked my ticket. I got it online, and it was seamless.

"I arrived here, and no one asked me to pay anything. Kudos to the Federal Government for this”.

Another traveller, Segun Adekanmbi, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for alleviating the challenges faced by Nigerians during the festive season.

He said:

“This is a great initiative by the Federal Government, and I think it is going to be beneficial to the citizens. It will go a long way to relieve many passengers.”

Yuletide: NRC announces free train service for Nigerians

Legit.ng reported earlier that Nigerians have a lot to benefit from Bola Tinubu's led federal government ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

This comes as the Nigerian Railway Corporation announces a free train ride from Thursday, December 21, through January 4, 2024.

NRC made this disclosure to implement Tinubu's directive of the 50 per cent reduction in interstate bus trip fares for travellers.

Source: Legit.ng