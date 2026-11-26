The naira weakened to N1,455 per dollar at the parallel market and N1,397 at the official market on Wednesday

Nigeria’s external reserves also fell as demand for dollars increased ahead of the festive season and 2027 elections

The CBN governor blamed the pressure partly on seasonal demand and election spending

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The naira weakened further against the US dollar on Wednesday, falling to N1,455 at the parallel market as Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves declined to $54.25 billion amid increased demand for dollars ahead of the festive season and the 2027 general elections.

The latest depreciation reflects growing pressure on the local currency, with market participants pointing to seasonal demand, political spending and businesses seeking to protect themselves against possible exchange rate fluctuations.

Naira Falls Against Dollar at Official, Black Markets as Cardoso Predicts What Happens Next

Source: UGC

The naira traded at N1,440 per dollar last Thursday, compared with N1,375 a month earlier, representing an N80 depreciation within one month.

Naira records fresh losses at official market

The local currency also recorded a marginal decline at the official foreign exchange market, closing at N1,397 per dollar on Wednesday, compared with N1,396.50/$ on Tuesday.

This extended its recent losing streak at the official market, where the naira had depreciated by N6 last Friday.

It also lost N8.01 on Thursday, weakening to N1,388/$ from N1,379.99/$ recorded on Wednesday.

Similarly, the currency dropped by N16.99 on Tuesday last week to close at N1,379.99/$, compared with N1,363/$ on the previous trading day.

External reserves decline by $108 million

The naira's latest weakness coincided with a reduction in Nigeria's external reserves, which dropped to $54.25 billion on Tuesday from $54.358 billion recorded on Monday.

The decline represents a $108 million reduction in the country's foreign currency holdings within 24 hours.

Market operators have identified increased demand for foreign exchange, particularly for political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, as one of the factors contributing to the pressure on the naira.

Speaking on Tuesday after the 308th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Olayemi Cardoso identified several factors behind the recent exchange rate volatility.

He attributed the pressure partly to year-end portfolio adjustments by foreign investors, increased dollar purchases by local businesses seeking to hedge against future risks and rising election-related spending.

Cardoso described these developments as seasonal, expressing optimism that exchange rate volatility would moderate in the coming year.

"These are all seasonal. And we believe very strongly that as we go into the next year, we will find a major moderation in the volatility that you have seen," he said.

CBN expresses confidence in external buffers

The CBN governor also disclosed that diaspora remittances exceeded $900 million in the preceding month, highlighting their importance in supporting Nigeria's foreign exchange position.

Naira Falls Against Dollar at Official, Black Markets as Cardoso Predicts What Happens Next

Source: UGC

He expressed confidence that the country's current account surplus, alongside sustained inflows from Nigerians living abroad, would strengthen its external buffers.

Cardoso assured Nigerians that the apex bank would continue implementing measures aimed at maintaining exchange rate stability and reducing pressure on the foreign exchange market.

Source: Legit.ng