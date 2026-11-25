Five Lagos depots cut petrol prices to N1,055 per litre as competition intensifies across Nigeria’s wholesale market

MRS lowered its Abuja pump price by N70 to N1,295 per litre, following Dangote Refinery’s gantry-price reduction

Further pump-price cuts may follow, but higher-cost inventories and operating expenses could delay relief for consumers

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Petrol prices have fallen further across Nigeria’s wholesale market as intensifying competition among depot operators forces marketers to reduce prices, offering fresh hope of relief for motorists and businesses battling high transportation costs.

Five Lagos-based depots reduced their ex-depot prices to N1,055 per litre on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, marking the lowest rate among the surveyed terminals.

Good news as depot owners slash petrol prices nationwide. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The reductions are gradually filtering through to retail outlets, with MRS filling stations in Abuja slashing their pump price by N70 to N1,295 per litre.

Five Lagos depots slash petrol prices

Data from market tracker Petroleumprice.ng showed that African Terminal, Ascon, Integrated, Wosbab and NIPCO reduced their petrol prices by N5 each to N1,055 per litre.

Other Lagos-based suppliers also maintained competitive rates, with Aiteo selling at N1,058 per litre, while Pinnacle and Dangote Petroleum Refinery quoted N1,059 each.

Total offered petrol at N1,060 per litre.

The narrowing price differences underscore growing competition among suppliers seeking to attract petroleum marketers and strengthen their market share amid easing wholesale costs.

Niger Delta depots announce bigger reductions

Depot operators outside Lagos recorded more substantial price reductions, with some suppliers cutting their rates by over N200 per litre.

Sigmund recorded the biggest reduction, slashing its price by N234 to N1,114 per litre.

Matrix Port Harcourt reduced its price by N23 to N1,105, while A.Y.M Shafa cut its rate by N21 to N1,084 per litre.

Parker, Nepal and Matrix Warri each implemented N20 reductions, bringing their prices to N1,085 per litre.

Mainland and Liquid Bulk reduced their rates by N15 to N1,115 and N1,105, respectively, while Rainoil Delta lowered its price by N20 to N1,125.

The average wholesale price across the surveyed depots stood at approximately N1,082 per litre.

MRS slashes Abuja petrol pump price

Motorists in the Federal Capital Territory are beginning to benefit from falling wholesale prices as MRS reduced its pump price from N1,365 to N1,295 per litre.

The adjustment followed Dangote Refinery’s decision at the weekend to slash its gantry price by N99, from N1,159 to N1,060 per litre.

Four days earlier, MRS had reduced its retail price by N34, while the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) lowered its rate by N25 to N1,300 per litre.

Petrol prices across Abuja and its environs now range between N1,295 and N1,380 per litre.

Filling stations release different pump prices

Checks across Ogun State and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway revealed significant differences in retail petrol prices.

Julanky Filling Station sold petrol at N1,270 per litre, while YAAB Petroleum in Iyana Iyesi, Ota, quoted N1,290, data from PetroleumPriceNG said.

Mobil filling stations in Atan dispensed petrol at N1,170 per litre, while AP Filling Station sold at N1,199.

New petrol prices emerge at filling stations amid depot price cuts. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians could see further price reductions

Despite the latest wholesale price cuts, many consumers have yet to enjoy the full benefits of cheaper petrol.

Existing inventories purchased at higher prices, transportation expenses, regulatory charges and retail operating margins could delay further reductions.

However, sustained competition between Dangote Refinery and independent depot operators could put additional downward pressure on pump prices, potentially easing transportation expenses and operating costs for households and businesses nationwide.

Petrol prices drop as Lagos depots cut rates

Legit.ng also reported that petrol and diesel prices have declined across several depots in Lagos, raising expectations of further reductions at filling stations as petroleum marketers adjust their wholesale rates.

The latest price adjustments, recorded on Thursday, November 12, 2026, came despite a rebound in global crude oil prices following fresh geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran.

Source: Legit.ng