AA Rano, NIPCO and AP Ardova cut petrol prices by N20 to N60 per litre, while Abuja prices remain uneven

Dangote Refinery reduced its gantry price by N51 to N1,159 per litre as imported petrol’s parity price fell to N1,063

Motorists could save up to N95 per litre at cheaper outlets, but wider relief depends on further wholesale and retail price cuts

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian motorists are beginning to see some relief at filling stations as major petroleum marketers adjust their petrol pump prices following a fresh N51 per litre reduction by Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The latest adjustments have seen several filling stations reduce their prices by between N20 and N60 per litre, raising hopes that the downward trend could spread to more locations across the country.

Petrol stations announce new petrol prices after Dangote's N51 price cut. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

A market survey conducted on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, showed that AA Rano, Nigerian Independent Petroleum Company Limited (NIPCO), and AP Ardova had adjusted their Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) prices to between N1,350 and N1,385 per litre.

The reductions come amid changing market conditions, with imported petrol becoming cheaper and domestic refiners facing growing pressure to remain competitive.

Filling stations announce new petrol prices

The survey revealed that AA Rano, NIPCO and AP Ardova filling stations in Abuja and surrounding communities had implemented new pump prices, reflecting reductions of between N20 and N60 per litre.

However, prices remain uneven across retail outlets, indicating that the latest reductions have yet to spread uniformly across the market.

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail stations were dispensing petrol at N1,325 per litre, making them among the cheaper outlets surveyed in Abuja.

Meanwhile, MRS, Ranoil and Empire Energy filling stations maintained relatively higher prices, ranging from N1,399 to N1,420 per litre.

The differences mean motorists could save as much as N95 per litre by purchasing petrol at an NNPC outlet rather than a station selling at N1,420.

For a motorist buying 50 litres, that represents a potential saving of N4,750.

Dangote Refinery cuts petrol price by N51

The latest retail price adjustments followed Dangote Refinery's decision to reduce its petrol gantry price by N51 per litre over the weekend.

The refinery lowered its ex-depot price from N1,210 to N1,159 per litre, providing marketers with an opportunity to review their selling prices.

The reduction represents approximately 4.2% of the previous gantry price.

However, retail pump prices remain higher because marketers must account for transportation, distribution, operational expenses and other costs before selling petrol to consumers.

The extent to which motorists benefit will therefore depend on how quickly retailers reflect lower wholesale prices at their outlets.

Imported petrol becomes cheaper than Dangote's

Meanwhile, fresh market data indicates that imported petrol is becoming increasingly competitive with locally refined products.

According to reports, the import parity price of petrol currently stands at approximately N1,063 per litre.

This places imported petrol about N96 per litre below Dangote Refinery's revised gantry price of N1,159.

The difference could intensify competition between domestic refiners and petroleum importers, potentially encouraging further price adjustments.

However, import parity is a benchmark rather than a guaranteed retail price, and actual costs may vary.

Motorists await further petrol price reductions

For Nigerian households and businesses, lower petrol prices could provide some relief from transportation and operating expenses.

Petrol remains a major cost for commercial transport operators, small businesses and households relying on generators.

New petrol prices emerge at filling stations after Dangote's price cut. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Nevertheless, the latest reductions do not guarantee an immediate nationwide decline in transport fares or commodity prices.

Further relief will depend on sustained reductions in wholesale petrol costs, competitive retail pricing and broader market conditions.

For now, motorists are likely to continue comparing filling station prices as more marketers respond to the changing market.

Lagos depots cut rates to N1,200

Legit.ng earlier reported that Petrol and diesel prices have declined across several depots in Lagos, raising expectations of further reductions at filling stations as petroleum marketers adjust their wholesale rates.

The latest price adjustments, recorded on Thursday, November 12, 2026, came despite a rebound in global crude oil prices following fresh geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran.

Source: Legit.ng