PETROAN has urged the NMDPRA to continue issuing petrol import permits to prevent supply shortages and higher fuel prices.

Nigeria’s daily petrol imports increased to 15 million litres in October 2026, while imported petrol was cheaper than Dangote Refinery’s gantry price.

PETROAN also urged the NNPC to fast-track its proposed partnership with two Chinese companies,

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerian motorists could face higher petrol prices if the government restricts fuel imports, the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has warned, urging regulators to maintain competition between local refineries and foreign suppliers.

PETROAN’s National Public Relations Officer, Joseph Obele, said allowing qualified marketers to import petroleum products remained essential to ensuring adequate supply and affordable prices, despite growing contributions from domestic refineries.

PETROAN Warns Nigerians About Petrol Prices, Urges FG to Sustain Fuel Imports

Source: UGC

Obele made the appeal in a statement on Sunday while reacting to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority’s (NMDPRA) October 2026 industry statistics, which showed a significant increase in petrol imports.

Petrol imports increase by 47%

According to the regulatory agency’s figures, daily petrol imports rose by approximately 47.1% to 15 million litres in October 2026, compared with 10.2 million litres recorded in September.

The increase represents an additional 4.8 million litres of imported petrol supplied to the Nigerian market daily.

Obele said the figures highlighted the continued importance of imported products in meeting domestic demand, arguing that the growth of local refining capacity should not be used to shield domestic producers from competition.

He also pointed to differences between import costs and local refinery prices, noting that imported petrol had an estimated landing cost of N1,056.79 per litre.

This was N102.21 below the reported N1,159 per litre gantry price of Dangote Petroleum Refinery as of November 16.

The PETROAN spokesman said the price gap demonstrated why marketers should have access to different supply sources, allowing suppliers to compete through pricing, product quality and operational efficiency.

He warned that limiting import permits while domestic refining capacity was still developing could reduce supply alternatives and create opportunities for higher petrol prices.

PETROAN speaks on Chinese investment

Obele also urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to fast-track its proposed equity partnership with two Chinese companies interested in investing in Nigeria's refining industry.

He said the proposed investment could introduce additional competition into the downstream petroleum sector, pointing to the investors' potential for large-scale production, competitive pricing and relatively low profit margins.

The PETROAN spokesman expressed optimism that the investments could eventually drive petrol prices below N700 per litre.

PETROAN Warns Nigerians About Petrol Prices, Urges FG to Sustain Fuel Imports

Source: UGC

However, he acknowledged that achieving the price target would depend on several factors, including investment costs, crude oil supply arrangements, production efficiency, foreign exchange rates and prevailing market conditions.

He urged the NNPC to move beyond public announcements and secure concrete investment commitments that would translate into operational refineries and increased domestic petroleum production.

Source: Legit.ng