New Zealand's immigration authority announced changes to how a category of visa applications will be prioritised

The updated system will group applications by shared characteristics such as employer, occupation, or education provider to improve processing efficiency

Certain applicants who previously held priority status under the points-based pathway will find their applications moved to the back of the queue

New Zealand's immigration authority has announced a significant shift in how it processes Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) Resident Visa applications, with new rules taking effect from November 30, 2026.

According to a notice published on November 26, 2026 by Immigration New Zealand, the changes strip priority processing status from SMC applicants who have been claiming 6 points under three specific criteria: doctoral or master's degrees earned through full-time study in New Zealand, occupational registration, and income equivalent to three times the current median wage.

New Zealand announces new approach to handling visa applications. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

Which applicants are affected

The policy shift has direct implications for a large segment of the applicant pool. Data from the authority shows that, under the points-based pathway, 44% of applications currently belong to people claiming 6 points for a New Zealand master's degree.

That volume, which has grown significantly since August 2026, made maintaining blanket priority processing for this group impractical, according to the announcement.

However, not all applicants lose their priority standing. Those whose occupations fall under a Tier 1 Green List role, including doctors, nurse practitioners, and engineers, will continue to receive preferential processing.

How the new system works

In place of the old priority criteria, Immigration New Zealand will now group applications that share a common characteristic, such as the same employer, occupation, or education provider, and allocate them together to a single immigration officer.

This approach is designed to reduce duplication of effort: for instance, where five applications share the same employer, the officer needs to contact that employer only once rather than five separate times.

Initially, the grouping threshold is set at five or more applications sharing the same occupation.

Applications already assigned to an officer will not be disrupted and will continue to be assessed.

Unallocated applications that do not meet the grouping threshold will remain in the processing queue until grouped batches are cleared first.

The authority framed the overhaul as a measure to increase efficiency, reduce processing risk, and give officers a clearer framework for identifying potential issues across batches of similar applications.

New Zealand announces immigration updates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand's Immigration New Zealand (INZ) announced updates to its Work to Residence visa, introducing two skilled pathways for foreign workers.

The Trades and Technician pathway requires applicants to hold a relevant Level 4 or higher qualification recognised on the NZQCF.

Source: Legit.ng