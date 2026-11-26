An old interview clip of Yul Edochie speaking about his father, Pete Edochie, resurfaced online, sparking fresh conversation

Yul, 44, revealed the deep love and respect he holds for his father despite Pete's public comments about his second marriage

The clip went viral after Pete Edochie's death, with fans divided over the timing and the sentiments Yul expressed

An old interview clip of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has resurfaced online, drawing renewed attention following the death of his father, veteran actor Pete Edochie.

In the clip, Yul addressed two questions about his father's widely reported comments claiming he was unaware his son had taken a second wife. Rather than expressing bitterness, Yul said the remarks simply did not move him.

Yul Edochie has shared how much he loves his father in a resurfaced interview. Photo credit@yuledochie/@peteedochie

Source: Instagram

"He's a man, I love him. That's my father. I have a lot of love and respect for him. A lot. He cannot get me angry," Yul said.

Yul Edochie on fatherly love and respect

The 44-year-old actor went further to illustrate just how deep his reverence for Pete runs, saying that even if his father asked him to kneel in the middle of an interview, he would do so without hesitation.

"Even at this age at 44, yes, that's how much love I don't joke with my father," Yul stated.

Yul Edochie reacts to his father's comments about him taking a second wife. Photo credit@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

However, Yul also made clear that his love for his father does not mean Pete's opinions should dictate his personal choices. The actor in the Instagram video emphasised that grown men must own their decisions without seeking approval or offering endless justifications.

"At this stage, my problem now cannot be what my father thinks about my personal decision. Anything I want to do as a man, in my personal life, I'm not a child. Real men don't explain or complain. You face it," he said.

Here is the Instagram video of the actor speaking about his father:

Fans react to resurfaced clip

The video was posted on Wednesday, 26 November 2026, and quickly drew strong reactions from fans who had varying takes on the timing and substance of Yul's words.

@walter__sports wrote:

"A Lion will always give birth to a Lion"

@bridget.ortese commented:

"Make I hear say I no love Yul."

@engr_softonic remarked:

"Wondering why this interview came out after his father's death"

@chinaza44208 asked:

"But if he say make u chase the second wife nko."

@onyinyegod1_ said:

"You people are using this man's death to gain views, odiegwu"

@uzoegoechezonachi shared:

"Deep down, his father love him. more than anything"

@finmesa observed:

"He didn't get the question, the fact that your dad isn't aware isn't that disrespectful for a man u claim u love as a father"

Pete Edochie's final days resurface after death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the heartbreaking video showing the final days of veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie surfaced online, sparking emotional reactions among fans and admirers.

The footage, which went viral on Instagram on November 26, 2026, showed the legendary actor being assisted by airport staff wearing high-visibility vests as he made his way up a boarding staircase to board a plane.

The clip captured the moment staff physically supported the actor, prompting an outpouring of sympathy and tributes from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng