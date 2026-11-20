Average petrol prices across eight states rose 3% to ₦1,416.75 per litre despite stronger domestic refinery supply

Petrol imports surged 47% in October, while Dangote refinery supplied most locally produced fuel

Nigeria’s petrol stock cover fell to 21.8 days, below the 30-day threshold, raising supply concerns

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has disclosed fresh petrol price trends across eight states as domestic refining strengthens Nigeria's fuel supply.

According to the regulator's October 2026 Fact Sheet, average petrol pump prices in the eight monitored states rose by approximately three per cent to ₦1,416.75 per litre, despite increased supply from local refineries.

Petrol prices rise in eight states as NMDPRA unveils supply data Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The report also showed that petrol imports jumped by 47 per cent, raising questions about Nigeria's continued dependence on foreign fuel despite growing domestic production.

Dangote refinery dominates petrol supply

The NMDPRA revealed that daily petrol imports increased from 10.2 million litres in September to 15 million litres in October.

Domestic refinery supply also climbed by 12 per cent, from 28.5 million litres to 31.9 million litres daily.

Combined petrol receipts consequently rose by 21 per cent to 46.9 million litres per day, compared with 38.7 million litres in September.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery accounted for the domestic supply, producing an average of 48.51 million litres daily.

Of this volume, 31.89 million litres entered the Nigerian market, while 20.18 million litres were exported.

The refinery operated at 103.73 per cent of its installed 650,000-barrel-per-day capacity.

Meanwhile, the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries remained inactive throughout October.

Petrol prices rise across monitored states

Despite improved fuel availability, motorists continued to face higher pump prices.

The regulator reported that average retail petrol prices across eight monitored states increased by about three per cent to ₦1,416.75 per litre.

However, the fact sheet figures provided did not identify the individual states or their respective pump prices.

The development highlights the gap between increased domestic fuel production and the prices consumers pay at filling stations.

Petrol consumption rises as reserves decline

Nigeria's daily petrol consumption, measured by volumes trucked out, increased by five per cent to 46.5 million litres from 44.4 million litres in September.

This represented 93 per cent of the regulator's estimated daily demand benchmark of 50 million litres.

However, total petrol receipts remained below the benchmark and the 13-month average of 50.2 million litres daily.

More concerning was the decline in national petrol stock cover from 23.9 days to 21.8 days, Leadership reported.

This left Nigeria 8.2 days below the required 30-day stock threshold.

Inland depots accounted for 19.53 days of supply, while offshore vessels held another 2.28 days.

Dangote Refinery leads domestic petrol supply as prices rise in eight Nigerian states. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Facebook

NMDPRA identifies next supply priority

The regulator disclosed that crude receipts at domestic refineries increased by 19 per cent to 736,000 barrels daily

It attributed improved domestic supply to stronger refinery operations, particularly at Dangote.

However, the authority stressed that maintaining steady petrol receipts and rebuilding national reserves would be critical to preventing future supply disruptions.

Marketers import N952 billion worth of petrol

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s petrol market is witnessing renewed competition as marketers imported petroleum products worth ₦952.15 billion in the second quarter of 2026, despite rising domestic supplies from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and other local producers.

The sharp increase in imports has intensified the growing dispute between Dangote Refinery and petroleum marketers over the continued inflow of foreign petrol into the country.

Source: Legit.ng