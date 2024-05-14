A Nigerian man shared the UTME score of his cousin who is a student of Asha Merlyn International School

In the X (formerly Twitter) post, the man indicated that the student scored 356 which was commendable by him

The students scored 75 in Use of English, 85 in Mathematics, 95 in Physics and 93 in Chemistry with another lady came close to him with 352 score

A Nigerian netizen, Jero Morrison, revealed the impressive Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results of his cousin, a pupil at Asha Merlyn International School, in a recent update on X (previously known as Twitter).

The student, Victory Orezimena Agube, achieved a remarkable score of 356, placing him among the top performers for the year 2024.

His cousin shared his UTME score. Photo credit: Getty Images. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship with the event described in the material.

Source: Getty Images

His scores were distributed as follows: 75 in Use of English, 85 in Mathematics, 95 in Physics, and 93 in Chemistry.

Additionally, another scholar from the same institution, Favour Kpiale David, attained a notable score of 352, as shown by @_jeroson.

How to pass UTME/JAMB successfully?

To excel in the Nigerian UTME/JAMB examinations, past top scorers recommend a comprehensive approach that includes attending classes for expert guidance, diligently practicing with past questions to become accustomed to the exam’s format, and thoroughly understanding the structure and types of questions that will be presented.

It’s also crucial to establish a well-organized study schedule, allocating specific times to focus on each subject, and seeking assistance for challenging topics when necessary.

Maintaining a calm and focused demeanor during both the preparation phase and on the exam day is essential, as is studying from JAMB-recommended textbooks to ensure all necessary topics are covered.

Additionally, taking regular breaks and ensuring adequate rest are important to prevent burnout, and keeping a positive outlook is vital for confidence and success in the exams.

