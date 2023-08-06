How to watch Bring It On movies in order and where to find them?

The Bring It On movie franchise is a series of American sports-comedy films based on high school cheerleading teams. Since its first and commercially successful instalment was released in 2000, the franchise has expanded thanks to a devoted global fanbase. If you are looking to binge-watch these films, here is a rundown of the Bring It On movies in order from first to last, including where to watch them.

How many Bring It On movies are there? The first film hit the screens in 2000 and has spawned six sequels. The franchise follows the life of predominantly white cheerleading teams from affluent suburbs who win competitions using cheer routines they stole from a predominantly ethnic minority, low-income cheerleading team from Compton. The mix of drama, comedy, and exhilarating cheer routines makes the franchise a cult classic.

How to watch Bring It On Movies in order

The Bring It On movies franchise has lasted more than two decades. Beyond their basic theme, part of the film's appeal is that each one features a different cast of diverse characters, settings, choreography, etc. Here is the correct order of Bring It On movies.

1. Bring It On (2000)

Bring It On is the franchise's original movie, released on 25 August 2000. The film was headlined by mainstays such as Jesse Bradford and Kirsten Dunst and was the first Bring It On movie to wow audiences with competitive cheerleading.

The film details the story of six-time national cheerleading champions from Rancho High School, Toros, facing off against their newly-formed rival squad from East Compton, Clovers.

After watching the Toros during practice, the latter accused the former of plagiarizing their cheer routines, and what follows makes for a scintillating watch.

The film was an instant box office hit. Against its modest $11 million budget, the film grossed over $90.5 million–a testament to its brilliance. Its massive critical and commercial success inspired a sequel.

2. Bring It On Again (2004)

Despite being a sequel, the fill had no canonical references or recurring cast members from the first Bring It On movie. However, it maintained the spirit of competitive cheerleading. Its new set of impressive cast was toplined by Bree Turner and Anne Judson-Yager.

The plot follows Whittier Smith, a college student who has to join the varsity team to afford her tuition. She, alongside her friend, Monica, puts on an outstanding show at the trials and is asked to join.

Later, Whittier is asked to become the next head cheerleader, which stirs tension in the squad because Tina–a veteran cheerleader, has coveted the position for some time.

3. Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006)

Like its predecessors, the film follows a similar plot of cheerleading competition, only that the contestants have to try something new to win.

Its cast is headlined by Jake McDorman and Marcy Rylan. The life of Britney Allen, the cheerleading captain and fiance to star quarterback Brad Warner, takes a dramatic turn when her father loses his job.

The family has to relocate to a less affluent inner city to survive. But as you will discover, getting used to her new surroundings takes a lot.

4. Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007)

The sport-comedy film follows two rival cheerleading squads, the West Coast Sharks and the East Coast Jets, facing each other at a national competition in Florida.

As their intense rivalry unfolds, romance and deep-rooted secrets emerge. However, everyone must stick together to achieve a common goal.

5. Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)

The film revolves around a high school cheerleader, Lina Cruz, who is forced to relocate from LA to Malibu. There, she joins a cheer squad called Sea Lions but faces intense rivalry from its incumbent captain and ultra-competitive Avery. However, she has to overlook the rivalry and rally her team to keep their eyes on the prize.

6. Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack (2017)

Formerly known as Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown, the film focuses on America's number one cheering squad, headed by a bossy cheerleader, Destiny. However, things take a dramatic turn when hackers threaten to destroy their audio and visuals and end their winning streak.

7. Bring It On: Cheer or Die (2022)

The plotline centres around the usual cheerleading competition, but unlike its prequels, the film ditches the comedic elements for horror. When the cheering squad is prohibited from performing risky stunts by their cautious school admin, they must find a hideaway and rehearse a winning routine.

Cheerleaders begin to disappear at the hands of a killer. The movie received negative reviews, partly because the plot veered off the usual humour and light-hearted comedy.

Chronological order of the Bring It On movies

The movies are not connected by any plot or characters. Therefore, you should watch them according to their release dates.

Order Film Year 1 Bring It On 2000 2 Bring It On Again 2004 3 Bring It On: All or Nothing 2006 4 Bring It On: In It to Win It 2007 5 Bring It On: Fight to the Finish 2009 6 Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack 2017 7 Bring It On: Cheer or Die 2022

Where can I watch Bring It On movies?

These films are available on various streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. Alternatively, you can purchase or rent the DVD or Blu-ray from local retailers or other online marketplaces.

If exhilarating cheer routines, drama, and sports-comedy tickle your fancy, it will be worth adding the Bring It On movies to your watchlist. As is the case with any film series, it will serve you best to watch the movies from the first to the last, and that is where the Bring It On movie order comes in handy.

