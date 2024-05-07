Nollywood actress Funke Akindele caused a stir on social media with her recent heartfelt prayer to God

The record-breaking movie star penned down her request to God on social media and got people talking

Several fans and colleagues of the actress reacted to the post by joining her in prayers and wishing her well

Much-loved Nigerian actress Funke Akindele recently opened up on one of her requests to God on social media.

On her official Instagram page, the Tribe Called Judah record-breaking actress shared a photo of herself appearing to be busy at work and accompanied it with a heartfelt prayer to God.

In the caption, the movie star begged God to bless her hustle and that she should not work hard in vain. She also prayed for her fans to have a good day.

In her words:

“Oh Lord!! Please bless my hustle!! Mi o ni se lasan lagbara Olorun!! AMEN!! Have a fabulous day guys!!”

Funke Akindele’s prayer stirs reactions

Shortly after Funke Akindele shared her request to God on social media, it triggered interesting reactions from some of her fans and celebrity colleagues. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

itskerenkezia_:

“Amin! My hardworking mama❤️.”

n.maryanne_:

“This hat means serious business! ”

Obakitan:

“We shall reap rewards in Jesus name thank you my mother.”

olayodejuliana:

“Mama, your hustle is already blessed!”

olajumokeayodele222:

“Any time I see this hat on your head momma is cooking something .”

official_tomah:

“A resounding Amen and same applies to my doings too!”

msziky_fabric_store:

“We are expecting another 5 Billion banger movie.”

wasilatajibike:

“I trust u, another banger is around d corner. Thumbs up ma❤️.”

Deos_scents2:

“When you see this hat on funke just know it’s about to be a banger.”

hyrishtheebigdeal:

“Amin Jesu. So good to see you both together again since Married but Living Single.”

__iamoluwaseun:

“@funkejenifaakindele God don bless you already, and you can never se lasan, leave the prayer for us... The only prayer you need is may you live long to reap every fruit you've sowed, another person no go chop your sweat. Amen.”

engineer_ways:

“Super woman.”

busayommi:

“Big success on this by God's grace and mercy .”

bashy_d_garafina:

“If persin wey don Dey successful fit Dey hustle and pray like this my sister what is ur excuse?? .”

___bigdammy3:

“She’s cookinggggggggggg!”

Funke Akindele reacts to Toyin Abraham's post

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele finally responded to Toyin Abraham's recent lengthy comments about her posted on social media.

Toyin Abraham, in her lengthy post, spoke about the unhealthy competition that existed between her and Funke Akindele for years.

However, despite all of the great things Toyin Abraham said about Funke Akindele, the actress' response to the lengthy post has sparked massive reactions on social media.

