Nigerian veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu and his lovely wife Nkechi Agu turned heads on social media with their recent post

The indigenous star uploaded a video of him taking care of his wife’s outer appearance to make sure she looked good

The viral footage saw the two elderly couple in the warmth of their abode as netizens gushed at the degree of romance that they both exhibited at that age

Nigerian veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu melted the hearts of his fans and followers with a new post he made on his social media.

The Nollywood star, who has long been away from the silver screens, shared a glimpse of his sweet moments with his lovely wife, Nkechi Agu.

Chiwetalu Agu trends as he beautifies his wife. Credit: @chiefchiwetalugu

Source: Instagram

Chiwetalu Agu was seen brushing and arranging his wife’s hair as he ensured her front hairs were laid.

The beautiful woman sat admiringly with the comfort that her man knew exactly what he was doing.

Nigerian highlife star Flavour’s indigenous hit track ‘Her Excellency (Nwunye Odogwu)’ filled the air as they both basked in the seeming passing of spent time.

The thespian has been married to his heartthrob, Nkechi Agu, for many years. They have five children: three sons and two daughters. Two of Chiwetalu Agu’s sons are Christian Agu and Emeka Agu.

Watch the video below:

See how netizens reacted to Chiwetalu Agu’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

its_chinnygift:

"Daddy both of you come resemble."

ng_footwears_andmore:

"First time seeing your wife. She is beautiful. What about your children... would love to see them."

lugardonyirimba:

"Omg, this they said is so true that when a couple lived together for a time, both will look so much alike. God wil continue to bless your union and your home."

ud_baby4:

"For seeing these this morning i think am blessed and i will live a ripefull old age???? Well done Daddy."

ivybeauty_skincare:

"May you Live Longer than your Enemies."

agborqueeneth:

"My legendary daddy God Bless and keep you and your family forever happy."

glo__fashion_house:

"Awwwww as it should be.. things we love to see,it gives us hope more years in good health."

stwillypapa:

"The idea is to marry and stay mairried ❤️❤️❤️❤️♥️ @mazitundeednut abeg this needs a repost for Gen-Zs to see and learn."

Chiwetalu Agu recounts how he rejected N10m from Mike Adenuga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood star Chiwetalu Agu made the headlines after a video where he shared his experience working with Nigerian billionaire and business mogul Mike Adenuga, aka The Bull.

Chiwetalu, during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, revealed he rejected the whopping sum of N10 million from Adenuga to play a role in a movie.

The actor revealed that he had not made N1 million then but stood his ground and insisted on getting N20 million instead.

Source: Legit.ng