The video of Mrs Cole, Wofai Fada's mother-in-law, and the ski maker dancing during her traditional wedding has surfaced

In the clip, the two were looking happy as they both danced joyfully while Wofai's mother was also being sprayed

Her in-laws had earlier written a disclaimer to show that her marriage was not accepted by them after her wedding surfaced online

The last seemed not to be heard about the drama surrounding the wedding of skit maker, Wofai Ewu better as Fada's traditional wedding to her lover, Taiwo Cole.

Legit.ng had reported that the Cole's family had written a letter to distant themselves from the wedding after pictures and videos surfaced online.

In another trending video, the mother-in-law, Mrs Cole was seen dancing happily with her daughter-in-law amid the ongoing drama.

The woman was one of those present during the traditional marriage and she played her part as the mother-in-law during the ceremony.

Video of Mrs Cole dancing with her daughter surfaces. Photo credit @wofaifada

Source: Instagram

Mrs. Cole sprays money

In the viral video, the beautiful woman was busy taking care of her guests as she sprayed someone who was on the dance floor.

She wore another shade of blue which was the color of the ceremony.

The groom and bride's mother

The mother of the groom and bride were seen having a a chat while they were both dancing.

At one point, the groom's mother was busy spraying the bride's mother as they smiled at each other.

Recall that Wofai Fada had ignored all of them and continued sharing pictures and videos from her ceremony.

Below is the clip:

How fans reacted to he post

Reactions have trailed the video of Mrs Cole dancing with her daughter-in-law. Here are some of the comment below:

@legal_dr1:

"Super excited for her. Good mother inlax."

@azihzmerc:

"As long her mom in law loves her,father in law should rest."

@mizz_vgold:

"Does your family have letter headed paper."

@denandriano:

"Cole family of Victoria Island preparing another press release after seeing mama vibing and dancing with the bride.."

@mhizzdehola:

"In all that you do make sure you catch your mil wella so you go get this kain backing."

@ditty09:

"We online in-laws love our mother-in-law oh, both of them happy. Blessings upon blessings upon the union.

@gifted_kollectionz:

"Mr Kunle Cole of the cole family of Victoria island Lagos writing to EFCC with their letter headed paper for her arrest hewwuuue."

@just_tonye:

"The Cole family of Victoria Island Lagos won’t like this."

@yettima:

"Ahh, now we understand what is happening. We wish the couple a happy married life."

@chrystawater:

"This video dey sweet my belle."

@tarelas1:

"Daddy Cole of VI won’t find this funny o. Hope we no go see another letter headed."

Wofai Fada's neighbor names guests

Legit.ng had reported that Ideba Edu Ele, a lady who claimed to be the skit maker's neighbor, spoke about her wedding.

According to her, she could identify some of the people who came for the ceremony.

She gushed over Wofai Fada and shared some lovely pictures from the wedding.

Source: Legit.ng