A viral video of a female undergraduate student of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, flogging her fellow student with a stick has surfaced online

The attacker threatened to draw blood from her victim easily or hardly in the video which has generated a lot of reaction

The perpetrator chased after the victim, Ajayi Precious Gloriayou, after she ran away from her attacker for safety

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ikere, Ekiti state - A video of a female undergraduate student of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere, in Ekiti State, being flogged by a fellow student with a stick has surfaced online.

This is coming barely two weeks after a female student of Lead British International School, Abuja, was bullied by her classmate.

Bully siad she will must draw blood from the victim and no one can stop her Photo credit: BAMIDELE OLUMILUA UNIVERSITY OF EDUCATION,SCIENCE& TECHNOLOGY, IKERE EKITI

Source: Facebook

While it is unclear what led to the incident, the bully repeatedly ignored pleas from the victim, Ajayi Precious Gloria as she continued to hit her vigorously with a stick.

The bully, who spoke in Yoruba Language was shouting at the victim, saying:

“I want to see you fight back. Is it because I have kept silent? I must draw blood from you today and no one can stop me”.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday, May 5, 2024, and was shared by an X user (formerly known as Twitter) @IamTheIroko.

The 1 minute, 37 seconds video captured other individuals present during the assault, yet no one attempted to intervene.

The attacker chased after the victim who ran for safety.

The video’s commentator suggested that the two were friends while describing the perpetrator as a “very popular” Mass Communication student.

