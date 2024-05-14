A Nigerian lady has lamented over the whopping price she got three litres of fuel for her big generator

According to the lady, she had to settle for the black market after failing to get fuel from filling stations

The Yoruba lady expressed worry about her daily expenses, adding that "Nigeria is not a real place"

A Nigerian lady has expressed her displeasure online after buying three litres of fuel at N5k.

In a Facebook post, America Salu stated that she bought the fuel from the black market.

She got three litres of fuel at N5k. Photo Credit: Travel Couples, Facebook/America Salu

Source: Getty Images

Salu settled for the black market because she could not get fuel at filling stations, and there was a mammoth crowd at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) station.

Salu lamented her daily expenses, saying it was beginning to scare her. Salu wrote on Facebook:

"I bought 3 litres of fuel for 5k this morning.

"After wakaing around the entire Ago, I just decided to chest the expense and buy from black market. The only place I saw fuel was NNPC but if you see the queue!!! It was reading 666/ltr ( I don't know how accurate it was and didn't bother going in to check cos no way I was waiting for that) .

"This 3 litres is not doing anything o cos my gen is big, it's just to top off so I can use it for most of the day.

"The money I spend daily is starting to scare me tbh… Nigeria is not a real place and if I see any Yoruba person begging, we’ll fight."

Reactions trail the new fuel price

Ifeyinwa Maryann Adiva said:

"Is your outlet in Ago?"

Prinze Talent Eduzola said:

"You better go buy I better pass my neighbor now."

Marketers sell petrol at new prices

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that marketers had sold petrol at new prices.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said that private depot owners have hiked the cost of petrol to N770 per litre. IPMAN’s national president, Abubakar Maigandi, disclosed this, stating that depot owners are complaining that the cost of freighting cargo at sea has risen, affecting prices.

The IPMAN president said the cost component has led to an upward adjustment in petrol prices, which has affected pump prices. According to him, the cost of freighting the product in Lagos is about N30 or N35 per litre, stressing that the aggregate cost of petrol in Lagos is around N800 per litre.

Source: Legit.ng