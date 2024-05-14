Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

On Tuesday, May 14, The former governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido, stormed Atiku Abubakar's residence in Abuja for a crucial meeting.

Atiku and the former Jigawa governor met on Tuesday, barely a day after the former VP hosted Peter Obi. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku hold talks with ex-Jigawa gov

Although the details of their discussions remain unknown but the flagbearer of the PDP in the 2023 presidential, confirmed the development in a post shared on his Facebook Page.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Recall that Atiku, on Monday, May 13, met with the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi and the photos of their meeting went viral. However, Atiku did not give details of his meeting with Obi.

But on Tuesday, Atiku, in the post sighted by Legit.ng disclosed that it is always a breath of fresh air whenever Lamido comes to his abode.

The former VP wrote:

"It is never a dull moment whenever the former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, comes calling. -AA"

Why I visited Atiku, Saraki, Lamido in Abuja, Peter Obi speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, explained why he met with Atiku Abubakar in Abuja on Monday, May 13.

Obi also met with former senate president, Bukola Saraki and former Jigawa state governor, Sule Lamido.

He said the closed-door meeting with Atiku and other PDP bigwigs was to discuss the state of the nation and how to reduce the suffering of Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng