Ahead of its official launch, Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers State, has released its accommodation fees and plan

The university was founded by Dr Herbert Wigwe, who died alongside his wife, Mrs Doreen Wigwe and son, Mr Chizi Wigwe and others on February 9, 2024, in a helicopter accident

Pictures of the different accommodation packages in the institution would it the most expensive in the country

The accommodation plan for students at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers State, has been made public, Legit.ng confirmed.

Legit.ng learnt the varsity would officially launch in 130 days and appointed Professor Miles Davis from the United States as its first vice-chancellor.

Accommodation plan at Wigwe University

A breakdown of the accommodation fees and plan of the varsity was published on its official website.

Two apartment plans were provided for students. The luxury single-bedroom plan costs N1 million per month, while the premium one-en-suite bedroom plan is N3.8 million per session.

The accommodation plan as seen on the school's site, reads:

"Accommodation Fee.

"Luxury Single Bedroom Apartment Plan ₦1,000,000 / Per Month.

"Premium One En-Suite Bedroom Plan ₦3,845,000 / Per Session.

"Classic 1 Plan ₦3,707,000 / Per Session.

"Classic 2 Plan ₦3,500,000 / Per Session."

Pictures of the accommodation plans were also published on the school's site.

Wigwe University was founded by Dr Herbert Wigwe, who died in a helicopter accident with his wife and son in February 2024. Once it is launched, the university's accommodation may become the costliest in the country.

Breakdown of fees at WIgwe University

Wigwe University, located in Isiokpo in the Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State, may become the most expensive university in Nigeria when it opens to the first set of students in August 2024.

The breakdown of fees to study in any of the four major colleges, including the College of Management and Social Sciences, the College of Art, the College of Science and Computing, and the College of Engineering have emerged.

