Lateef Adedimeji's biography: wife, age, children, net worth, songs

Adetola Abdullateef Adedimeji, commonly known as Lateef Adedimeji, is a renowned Yoruba actor and producer. He rose to prominence in 2013 when he was cast to play one of the major roles in Yewande Adekoya's 2013 movie Kudi Klepto. Since and has acted in more than 100 Nigerian films. Besides acting, Lateef's popularity has seen him land brand endorsement deals with various high-profile companies in Nigeria.

Here is a quick look at Lateef's personal and career details.

Profile summary

Full name Adetola Abdullateef Adedimeji Nickname Crying Machine Gender Male Date of birth February 1, 1986 Age 36 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Isolo, Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Yoruba Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Marital status Married Wife Oyebade Adebimpe Profession Actor and producer Net worth $800,000 Instagram @adedimejilateef Twitter @TheDimejLateef

Lateef Adedimeji's biography

How old is Lateef Adedimeji? The Yoruba actor was born on February 1, 1986, making him 36 years old as of 2022. Where is Lateef Adedimeji from? He was born in Isolo, Lagos State, southwestern Nigeria, and is the fourth child in a family of five kids.

The actor's mother, Kudirat Adedimeji, is a professional trader from Oyo State. His father, Alhaji Adedimeji, was born in Ogun State.

Education

Lateef started his primary education at Ire Akari Primary School, Isolo, Lagos State. He then attended the Ilamoye Grammar School Okota Lagos for his secondary school education. This was then followed by a brief stint at an unnamed performance studio workshop in Onikan, where he honed his acting skills.

The actor then enrolled at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, from where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Mass Communication in 2007.

Career

The actor began pursuing his passion for acting at the age of 15 when he began performing in secondary school plays. His career then took off in 2007 when he joined Orisun TV.

His big break in acting came when he was cast to play one of the main characters in the film titled Kudi Klepto. He portrayed his character to perfection, leaving a lasting impression in viewers' hearts. This marked the beginning of his rise to fame.

Since then, the actor has played numerous roles in wide-ranging films and television shows.

Filmography

Here are the films and TV series in which the renowned Yoruba actor has appeared.

Film/TV show Year Kudi Klepto 2015 Yeye Oge 2016 Adebimpe Omooba 2019 Ilu Ominira 2018 Bipolar (Àmódí) 2018 Bina Baku 2019 Depth 2019 Koto 2019 Igi Aladi 2019

Awards

Lateef has been nominated and awarded numerous times throughout his career. Here are some of the prominent awards he has been involved in.

2021 Africa Movie Academy Awards for the Best Actor in a Leading Role (nominated)

2019 Best of Nollywood Awards for the Best Supporting Actor (won)

2016 City People Entertainment Awards for the Best Supporting Actor of The Year (won)

2015 Best of Nollywood Awards for the Most Promising Actor of the Year (nominated)

2015 Best of Nollywood Awards for the Best Actor in a Lead Role (nominated)

2014 Odua Movie Awards for the Best Actor (won)

Is Lateef Adedimeji married?

Yes, the renowned Yoruba actor is married. Who is Lateef Adedimeji's wife? The actor's wife is known as Oyebade Adebimpe. The two tied the knot on December 18, 2021. Oyebade is a popular Yoruba actress and model.

Before she became an actress, Lateef's wife worked as a model for House of Tara and Glam cosmetics. The two allegedly met and began dating after appearing on the set of a Yoruba movie known as Adebimpe Omooba.

The couple's traditional wedding took place in Ikole Ekiti, Ekiti state, with their white wedding ceremony coming weeks later in Lagos.

Has Adedimeji Lateef been married before?

There were rumours that Lateef Adedimeji's first wife was another Yoruba actress known as Oyinkansola Elebuibon. This came after photos surfaced purporting to be those of Lateef Adedimeji's wife and child. However, these turned out to be false when Oyinkansola denied having ever been in a relationship with Lateef.

These speculations came to an end when Lateef Adedimeji's real wife's picture surfaced online after his wedding. How many wives does Lateef Adedimeji have? The Yoruba actor only has one wife, Oyebade Adebimpe.

Net worth

According to BuzzNigeria, the renowned actor is allegedly worth $800,000. This figure is primarily comprised of his earnings from the various movie and TV show roles as well as the endowment and brand ambassador deals.

Lateef Adedimeji is, without a doubt, one of the most decorated Yoruba actors today. He has gradually risen to fame through his acting prowess and now has numerous acting credits to his name.

