Lagos commuters may face October disruptions as app-based transport drivers protest Bolt and inDrive fares, commissions and rising operating costs

AUATON demands a 10% commission ceiling, transparent deductions, sustainable fares and stronger welfare and safety protections for drivers

Daily vehicle repayments could limit strike participation, while negotiations remain possible and local platforms are being assessed as alternatives

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Lagos commuters could face disruptions to app-based transport services in October as drivers prepare industrial action against Bolt and inDrive over fares, commissions and mounting operating expenses.

The Amalgamated Union of App-based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON) announced the planned protest, demanding a review of fares and a platform commission ceiling of 10 per cent.

Commuters face fresh pressure as app-based drivers announce a date to shut down services. Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to BusinessDay, Jaiyesimi Azeez, chairman of the union’s Lagos State Council, signed the statement outlining the action. The union wants both companies to negotiate changes that would make driving financially sustainable.

The announcement concerns drivers withdrawing their services. It does not establish that either company will deactivate its application, BusinessDay reports.

Drivers demand fares that cover operating costs

At the centre of the dispute is how much drivers retain after paying the expenses required to keep their vehicles running.

AUATON says fuel, maintenance, insurance, mobile data, government levies and vehicle financing commitments are placing members under severe financial pressure.

The union argues that existing pricing arrangements fail to reflect these costs adequately. It wants fares to account for traffic delays, waiting time and a reasonable income for drivers.

Its proposed commission limit remains subject to negotiations. Drivers also want explanations of additional deductions and consultation before platforms change fares, subscriptions or other financial terms, according to reports.

Welfare and passenger verification enter dispute

Beyond earnings, AUATON is seeking health insurance, accident assistance, emergency support and retirement protection for members.

It also wants clearer trip statements showing passenger payments, platform deductions, discounts and the amount credited to drivers.

Safety is another concern. The union proposed stronger passenger verification, including consideration of checks linked to National Identification Numbers, subject to Nigerian privacy and regulatory requirements.

These demands extend the dispute beyond individual trip prices to the broader conditions under which drivers work.

Daily repayments could weaken strike participation

The planned action faces a practical obstacle: many drivers cannot afford to stop earning.

Those using rented vehicles or operating under hire-purchase agreements often have daily remittance obligations. Going offline would interrupt their income while those commitments remain.

This financial pressure could affect participation and determine how widely passengers experience service disruptions.

If substantial numbers withdraw, commuters could encounter fewer available vehicles and longer waits. However, the announcement alone does not establish the eventual scale of disruption across Lagos.

Union considers local alternatives

To address members’ income concerns, AUATON plans to engage Nigerian mobility platforms that could offer alternative earning opportunities.

The union says prospective platforms must undergo assessment covering pricing, commissions, welfare, safety, payment transparency, customer support and regulatory compliance.

Uber's exit forces Bolt and inDrive drivers to demand higher commissions. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Local ownership alone would not qualify a platform for endorsement. The stated aim is to secure better working conditions rather than move drivers into another arrangement with similar problems.

AUATON also remains open to negotiations with Bolt and inDrive, leaving room for an agreement before the planned action.

For commuters, the immediate concern is whether discussions can prevent disruption. For drivers, the test is whether any agreement produces lasting improvements in take-home earnings, financial transparency and protection while working on the platforms.

Uber's exit: Bolt, inDrive, others face new battle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uber’s exit from Nigeria has opened a fresh battle for customers, drivers and market share in one of Africa’s most competitive ride-hailing markets. The US-based mobility company discontinued its Nigerian operations on September 2, 2026, ending a 12-year presence that began with its launch in Lagos in 2014 before expanding to other Nigerian cities.

Uber said the decision followed a review of its evolving business priorities and investment focus across Africa.

Source: Legit.ng