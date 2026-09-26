A video of Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi at the Olojo Festival's cultural procession surfaced on Instagram on Saturday, September 26, 2026

One of the monarch's wives approached him for a greeting and photographs during the Ojo Okemogun/Aare procession

The Ooni's tired and unsmiling demeanour toward his wife drew widespread reactions from fans online

A video clip of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has sparked conversation online after his noticeably low-energy appearance at one of Yorubaland's most sacred royal celebrations.

Shared on Instagram on Saturday, 26 September 2026, the footage captured the monarch seated during the Ojo Okemogun/Aare cultural procession, part of the Olojo Festival. One of his queens approached him to exchange greetings and take a photograph, but the Ooni appeared visibly drained, offering little energy as he posed for the camera.

Reactions trail Ooni of Ife’s look as Olori takes picture with him at Olojo Festival. Photo credit@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

Once the picture was taken, his wife greeted him in the traditional manner, and the monarch responded with a nod, no smile, no words.

Ooni's demeanour draws attention

The brief interaction was enough to set social media buzzing, with many viewers weighing in on what they saw or what they read into it.

Ooni of Ife celebrates Olojo festival, fans react. Photo credit@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

Some followers were quick to offer a sympathetic explanation, noting that the Olojo Festival involves an intense seven-day seclusion period as part of its spiritual rites, which could easily account for the monarch's exhaustion.

Others took a more humorous angle, while a few commenters pointed to the realities of palace life, particularly the dynamics of a royal household with multiple wives.

Here is the Instagram video of the monarch and his wife:

What fans said about the Ooni of Ife

Here are some of the reactions that followed:

@beckyculture_media wrote:

"Kabiyesi, please smile for camera."

@rashma03 commented:

"Hmm ....is it by force"

@esby_oflife said:

"I must marry by fire."

@adebolaasake shared:

"She just got in there and she has to honor her busband."

@ilovecelebriities observed:

"The competition is glaring."

@foodbyladyplumberdoc wrote:

"He looks tired. The 7 days seclusion for the rites must have been so stressful. Adura a gba"

@adeola_bantale_ayomikun_ added:

"Thank you oko mi for snapping pix with me"

Olori Ashley speaks about her son's position

Legit.ng reported that Olori Folashade had shared a lovely video to capture her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media.

In the clip, she shared how her baby bump grew till she had her baby in her hands.

She gushed over the gift. In the caption of her post, she said her son was the crowned prince of Ife and shared the reason for her bold claims.

Source: Legit.ng