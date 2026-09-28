Nigeria's 36 states and the FCT recorded a combined domestic debt of N4.59 trillion as of June 30, 2026, DMO data showed

Lagos State topped the domestic debt rankings, with Delta, Rivers and the FCT also among the highest-owing subnational governments

Jigawa recorded the lowest domestic debt among all states, while several others owed less than N20 billion

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) owed a combined domestic debt of N4.59 trillion as of June 30, 2026, according to data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

The figure accounts for 2.75% of Nigeria's total public debt of N166.79 trillion as of the same date.

Nigeria’s states and FCT record N4.59 trillion domestic debt as of June 2026 Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Data obtained from the Debt Management Office showed that the federal government held the bulk of the country's domestic debt at N87.00 trillion, while states and the FCT accounted for the remaining N4.59 trillion of the N91.59 trillion total domestic debt.

Lagos leads states with highest domestic debt

Lagos State carried the highest domestic debt burden among the subnational governments, with a stock of N1.20 trillion.

Delta State ranked second with N369.30 billion, followed by Rivers State with N354.64 billion. The FCT ranked fourth with N358.79 billion.

Nigeria's domestic debt stands at N4.59 trillion across states and FCT Photo: NGE

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Edo State, with N214.93 billion, Ogun with N189.05 billion, Bauchi with N157.35 billion and Niger with N140.00 billion followed, while Cross River with N130.01 billion and Benue with N112.32 billion completed the top 10.

Rank State Domestic debt 1 Lagos N1.20tn 2 Delta N369.30bn 3 Rivers N354.64bn 4 FCT N358.79bn 5 Edo N214.93bn 6 Ogun N189.05bn 7 Bauchi N157.35bn 8 Niger N140.00bn 9 Cross River N130.01bn 10 Benue N112.32bn

States with the lowest domestic debt

At the other end of the ranking, Jigawa State recorded the lowest domestic debt among the 36 states, at N1.04 billion.

Ondo followed with N6.16 billion, while Anambra recorded N9.62 billion.

Ebonyi, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Ekiti and Sokoto also ranked among the states with the smallest domestic debt stocks.

Rank State Domestic debt 1 Jigawa N1.04bn 2 Ondo N6.16bn 3 Anambra N9.62bn 4 Ebonyi N11.38bn 5 Katsina N13.78bn 6 Kebbi N14.44bn 7 Kogi N25.39bn 8 Nasarawa N27.67bn 9 Ekiti N40.78bn 10 Sokoto N40.82bn

Nigeria's total public debt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the DMO data showed that Nigeria's total public debt reached N166.79 trillion as of June 30, 2026.

Domestic debt accounted for N91.59 trillion, or 54.91% of the total, while external debt stood at N75.20 trillion, representing 45.09%.

On the external debt side, the Federal Government owed N65.77 trillion, while the states and FCT together accounted for N9.42 trillion.

The data highlights significant differences in domestic debt stocks among Nigeria's subnational governments, with Lagos accounting for a substantially larger share than other states.

Source: Legit.ng