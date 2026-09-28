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State Domestic Debt Hits N4.59 Trillion, Lagos Leads With N1.20trn
Economy

State Domestic Debt Hits N4.59 Trillion, Lagos Leads With N1.20trn

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • Nigeria's 36 states and the FCT recorded a combined domestic debt of N4.59 trillion as of June 30, 2026, DMO data showed
  • Lagos State topped the domestic debt rankings, with Delta, Rivers and the FCT also among the highest-owing subnational governments
  • Jigawa recorded the lowest domestic debt among all states, while several others owed less than N20 billion

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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) owed a combined domestic debt of N4.59 trillion as of June 30, 2026, according to data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

The figure accounts for 2.75% of Nigeria's total public debt of N166.79 trillion as of the same date.

Lagos leads Nigeria’s states in domestic debt as total state debt hits N4.59 trillion
Nigeria’s states and FCT record N4.59 trillion domestic debt as of June 2026 Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

Data obtained from the Debt Management Office showed that the federal government held the bulk of the country's domestic debt at N87.00 trillion, while states and the FCT accounted for the remaining N4.59 trillion of the N91.59 trillion total domestic debt.

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Lagos leads states with highest domestic debt

Lagos State carried the highest domestic debt burden among the subnational governments, with a stock of N1.20 trillion.

Delta State ranked second with N369.30 billion, followed by Rivers State with N354.64 billion. The FCT ranked fourth with N358.79 billion.

Lagos leads as states' domestic debt reaches N4.59 trillion
Nigeria's domestic debt stands at N4.59 trillion across states and FCT Photo: NGE
Source: Facebook

Edo State, with N214.93 billion, Ogun with N189.05 billion, Bauchi with N157.35 billion and Niger with N140.00 billion followed, while Cross River with N130.01 billion and Benue with N112.32 billion completed the top 10.

Rank

State

Domestic debt

1

Lagos

N1.20tn

2

Delta

N369.30bn

3

Rivers

N354.64bn

4

FCT

N358.79bn

5

Edo

N214.93bn

6

Ogun

N189.05bn

7

Bauchi

N157.35bn

8

Niger

N140.00bn

9

Cross River

N130.01bn

10

Benue

N112.32bn

States with the lowest domestic debt

At the other end of the ranking, Jigawa State recorded the lowest domestic debt among the 36 states, at N1.04 billion.

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Ondo followed with N6.16 billion, while Anambra recorded N9.62 billion.

Ebonyi, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Ekiti and Sokoto also ranked among the states with the smallest domestic debt stocks.

Rank

State

Domestic debt

1

Jigawa

N1.04bn

2

Ondo

N6.16bn

3

Anambra

N9.62bn

4

Ebonyi

N11.38bn

5

Katsina

N13.78bn

6

Kebbi

N14.44bn

7

Kogi

N25.39bn

8

Nasarawa

N27.67bn

9

Ekiti

N40.78bn

10

Sokoto

N40.82bn

Nigeria's total public debt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the DMO data showed that Nigeria's total public debt reached N166.79 trillion as of June 30, 2026.

Domestic debt accounted for N91.59 trillion, or 54.91% of the total, while external debt stood at N75.20 trillion, representing 45.09%.

On the external debt side, the Federal Government owed N65.77 trillion, while the states and FCT together accounted for N9.42 trillion.

The data highlights significant differences in domestic debt stocks among Nigeria's subnational governments, with Lagos accounting for a substantially larger share than other states.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

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Rivers StateLagos State
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