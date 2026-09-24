Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Ireland Publishes Full List of Occupations Foreigners Cannot Get Employment Permits For
People

Ireland Publishes Full List of Occupations Foreigners Cannot Get Employment Permits For

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • Ireland's government has published its Ineligible Occupations List, blocking employment permits for dozens of job categories available to foreigners
  • The list covers roles where authorities say there are already enough Irish and EEA workers to fill vacancies without bringing in overseas talent
  • Every occupation not featured on the list remains open to foreigners, though most will still require a Labour Market Needs Test to qualify

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Ireland has published a comprehensive list of occupations for which non-EEA nationals will not be granted employment permits, citing sufficient local labour supply as the basis for the restrictions.

The Ineligible Occupations List (IOL), maintained by Ireland's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, sets out the categories of work for which evidence indicates that sufficient Irish and European Economic Area workers are already available to fill open positions. Any occupation listed is automatically excluded from the employment permit system.

Ireland lists occupations not eligible for employment permits
Ireland lists the occupations that are not qualified for employment permits. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

Jobs on Ireland's ineligible occupations list

Read also

UK immigration salary list: Full list of occupations eligible for lower salary requirement

Below is the list of 37 occupations foreigners cannot get employment permits for in Ireland:

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

  1. Managers in Hospitality and Leisure Services
  2. Managers in Health and Care Services
  3. Managers in Other Services
  4. Therapy Professionals
  5. Welfare Professionals
  6. Draughtspersons and Related Architectural Technicians
  7. Health Associate Professionals
  8. Welfare and Housing Associate Professionals
  9. Protective Service Occupations
  10. Sports and Fitness Occupations
  11. Legal Associate Professionals
  12. Sales, Marketing and Related Associate Professionals
  13. Public Services and Other Associate Professionals
  14. Administrative Occupations: Government and Related Organisations
  15. Administrative Occupations: Finance
  16. Administrative Occupations: Records
  17. Other Administrative Occupations
  18. Administrative Occupations: Office Managers and Supervisors
  19. Secretarial and Related Occupations
  20. Agricultural and Related Trades
  21. Vehicle Trades
  22. Electrical and Electronic Trades
  23. Construction and Building Trades
  24. Textiles and Garments Trades
  25. Leisure and Travel Services
  26. Hairdressers and Related Services
  27. Housekeeping and Related Services
  28. Cleaning and Housekeeping Managers and Supervisors
  29. Sales Assistants and Retail Cashiers
  30. Sales Related Occupations
  31. Sales Supervisors
  32. Customer Service Occupations
  33. Customer Service Managers and Supervisors
  34. Process Operatives
  35. Plant and Machine Operatives
  36. Assemblers and Routine Operatives
  37. Construction Operatives

How employment permit system works

Read also

Germany lists 31 in-demand jobs open to foreigners, encourages skilled workers to apply

For occupations not on the IOL, foreign nationals may still apply for an employment permit, though the process is not automatic. Most roles will require the employer to carry out a Labour Market Needs Test, which demonstrates that the position could not be filled by a suitable Irish or EEA candidate. Where that test is satisfied, applicants may qualify for a General Employment Permit.

The distinction matters significantly for African migrants and others navigating Ireland's immigration routes. Roles in high-demand sectors such as technology, healthcare specialisms, and certain engineering fields are not blocked by the IOL and remain accessible through the permit system, provided the necessary requirements are met.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US released the list of occupations that qualify foreigners for employment-based Green Cards.

Germany: IT occupations eligible for residence permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany announced seven IT occupations eligible for the EU Blue Card residence permit. The list covers roles in software development, database management and network administration under the country’s Skilled Immigration Act.

For Nigerian and other African technology professionals considering the Japa route, the list could help clarify which jobs may open the door to skilled work in Germany. But applicants must also meet the required qualifications and salary threshold, which Germany reviews and publishes each year.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsDiaspora
Hot:
Kalogeras sisters Gabbie carter Uganda According to jim cast Unsent project alternatives