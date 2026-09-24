Ireland's government has published its Ineligible Occupations List, blocking employment permits for dozens of job categories available to foreigners

The list covers roles where authorities say there are already enough Irish and EEA workers to fill vacancies without bringing in overseas talent

Every occupation not featured on the list remains open to foreigners, though most will still require a Labour Market Needs Test to qualify

Ireland has published a comprehensive list of occupations for which non-EEA nationals will not be granted employment permits, citing sufficient local labour supply as the basis for the restrictions.

The Ineligible Occupations List (IOL), maintained by Ireland's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, sets out the categories of work for which evidence indicates that sufficient Irish and European Economic Area workers are already available to fill open positions. Any occupation listed is automatically excluded from the employment permit system.

Ireland lists the occupations that are not qualified for employment permits. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Jobs on Ireland's ineligible occupations list

Below is the list of 37 occupations foreigners cannot get employment permits for in Ireland:

Managers in Hospitality and Leisure Services Managers in Health and Care Services Managers in Other Services Therapy Professionals Welfare Professionals Draughtspersons and Related Architectural Technicians Health Associate Professionals Welfare and Housing Associate Professionals Protective Service Occupations Sports and Fitness Occupations Legal Associate Professionals Sales, Marketing and Related Associate Professionals Public Services and Other Associate Professionals Administrative Occupations: Government and Related Organisations Administrative Occupations: Finance Administrative Occupations: Records Other Administrative Occupations Administrative Occupations: Office Managers and Supervisors Secretarial and Related Occupations Agricultural and Related Trades Vehicle Trades Electrical and Electronic Trades Construction and Building Trades Textiles and Garments Trades Leisure and Travel Services Hairdressers and Related Services Housekeeping and Related Services Cleaning and Housekeeping Managers and Supervisors Sales Assistants and Retail Cashiers Sales Related Occupations Sales Supervisors Customer Service Occupations Customer Service Managers and Supervisors Process Operatives Plant and Machine Operatives Assemblers and Routine Operatives Construction Operatives

How employment permit system works

For occupations not on the IOL, foreign nationals may still apply for an employment permit, though the process is not automatic. Most roles will require the employer to carry out a Labour Market Needs Test, which demonstrates that the position could not be filled by a suitable Irish or EEA candidate. Where that test is satisfied, applicants may qualify for a General Employment Permit.

The distinction matters significantly for African migrants and others navigating Ireland's immigration routes. Roles in high-demand sectors such as technology, healthcare specialisms, and certain engineering fields are not blocked by the IOL and remain accessible through the permit system, provided the necessary requirements are met.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US released the list of occupations that qualify foreigners for employment-based Green Cards.

Germany: IT occupations eligible for residence permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany announced seven IT occupations eligible for the EU Blue Card residence permit. The list covers roles in software development, database management and network administration under the country’s Skilled Immigration Act.

For Nigerian and other African technology professionals considering the Japa route, the list could help clarify which jobs may open the door to skilled work in Germany. But applicants must also meet the required qualifications and salary threshold, which Germany reviews and publishes each year.

Source: Legit.ng