A video of a young man performing rain-controlling rituals at the 2026 Olojo Festival in Ile-Ife, Osun state, has gone viral

The man was seen holding what appeared to be a staff while chanting under cloudy skies

The footage divided social media users between believers and sceptics who questioned why such powers were not used for bigger national problems

A video from the 2026 Olojo Festival in Ile-Ife, Osun state, which took place on Saturday, September 26, has set social media ablaze after it captured a young man apparently performing a rain-controlling ritual during the cultural celebration.

Reports indicate the young Nigerian man's role at the festival was to prevent rain from falling until the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, had safely returned to his palace. Footage circulating online showed the man rhythmically waving a staff while chanting as crowds gathered outside beneath heavy, overcast skies.

A young man was seen controlling the rain from falling at Olojo Festival. Credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that the performance of Esu at the Olojo Festival in 2025 captured attention online,

Traditional weather rituals at the Olojo Festival

The Olojo Festival is one of the most significant traditional celebrations in Yorubaland, marking the creation of the first day on earth. The festival is closely tied to the Ooni of Ife, who plays a central spiritual role in its proceedings. The video brought renewed attention to traditional West African practices involving weather manipulation through spiritual or juju-based methods, which are still observed at major cultural events across the region.

Video of a 'rain controller' at Olojo Festival hosted by Ooni of Ife goes viral. Credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

The viral video of a rain controller at Olojo Festival is below:

Reactions to video from Olojo Festival

The footage quickly split opinion online, drawing responses from those who swear by such practices and others who remained firmly unconvinced. Some users raised eyebrows at the spectacle, while others recounted personal experiences that made them believers.

@Sapphirefluid wrote:

"Is this really possible? I've never witness this."

@EllaNnabugo shared:

"Take it or leave it, but this thing works. 😭😂 At a burial in my village, after the ceremony, the event planners were packing up their canopies. The man told them to leave one behind and announced that the moment they took that last one down, rain would start falling."

@enemona007 replied:

"And it still rained that day, during the event."

@ProductManAlex commented:

"Rain never ready to fall. If not na that clown thunderr go first use play first before e scatter everywhere."

@Temmycreeds wrote:

"Abi God no ready to fall rain.....no one can Stop my own God"

@FranklinRemy1 joked:

"Go Jos go control rain na"

@_IDrizzylee added:

"So na like this una dey hold rain 😂"

Beyond the debate over whether the practice genuinely works, a number of users questioned why such abilities, if real, were not being channelled into solving larger challenges facing the country. The clip highlights the enduring tension between traditional cultural beliefs and modern scepticism in Nigeria.

Ooni and wife at Olojo Festival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video clip of the Ooni of Ife sparked conversation online after his noticeably low-energy appearance at one of Yorubaland's most sacred royal celebrations.

Shared on Instagram on Saturday, September 26, 2026, the footage captured the monarch seated during the Ojo Okemogun/Aare cultural procession, part of the Olojo Festival. One of his queens approached him to exchange greetings and take a photograph, but the Ooni appeared visibly drained, offering little energy as he posed for the camera.

Source: Legit.ng