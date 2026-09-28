Video of ‘Rain Controller’ at 2026 Olojo Festival in Osun Sparks Debate: “No One Can Stop God”
- A video of a young man performing rain-controlling rituals at the 2026 Olojo Festival in Ile-Ife, Osun state, has gone viral
- The man was seen holding what appeared to be a staff while chanting under cloudy skies
- The footage divided social media users between believers and sceptics who questioned why such powers were not used for bigger national problems
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A video from the 2026 Olojo Festival in Ile-Ife, Osun state, which took place on Saturday, September 26, has set social media ablaze after it captured a young man apparently performing a rain-controlling ritual during the cultural celebration.
Reports indicate the young Nigerian man's role at the festival was to prevent rain from falling until the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, had safely returned to his palace. Footage circulating online showed the man rhythmically waving a staff while chanting as crowds gathered outside beneath heavy, overcast skies.
Legit.ng reported that the performance of Esu at the Olojo Festival in 2025 captured attention online,
Traditional weather rituals at the Olojo Festival
The Olojo Festival is one of the most significant traditional celebrations in Yorubaland, marking the creation of the first day on earth. The festival is closely tied to the Ooni of Ife, who plays a central spiritual role in its proceedings. The video brought renewed attention to traditional West African practices involving weather manipulation through spiritual or juju-based methods, which are still observed at major cultural events across the region.
The viral video of a rain controller at Olojo Festival is below:
Reactions to video from Olojo Festival
The footage quickly split opinion online, drawing responses from those who swear by such practices and others who remained firmly unconvinced. Some users raised eyebrows at the spectacle, while others recounted personal experiences that made them believers.
@Sapphirefluid wrote:
"Is this really possible? I've never witness this."
@EllaNnabugo shared:
"Take it or leave it, but this thing works. 😭😂 At a burial in my village, after the ceremony, the event planners were packing up their canopies. The man told them to leave one behind and announced that the moment they took that last one down, rain would start falling."
@enemona007 replied:
"And it still rained that day, during the event."
@ProductManAlex commented:
"Rain never ready to fall. If not na that clown thunderr go first use play first before e scatter everywhere."
@Temmycreeds wrote:
"Abi God no ready to fall rain.....no one can Stop my own God"
@FranklinRemy1 joked:
"Go Jos go control rain na"
@_IDrizzylee added:
"So na like this una dey hold rain 😂"
Beyond the debate over whether the practice genuinely works, a number of users questioned why such abilities, if real, were not being channelled into solving larger challenges facing the country. The clip highlights the enduring tension between traditional cultural beliefs and modern scepticism in Nigeria.
Ooni and wife at Olojo Festival
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video clip of the Ooni of Ife sparked conversation online after his noticeably low-energy appearance at one of Yorubaland's most sacred royal celebrations.
Shared on Instagram on Saturday, September 26, 2026, the footage captured the monarch seated during the Ojo Okemogun/Aare cultural procession, part of the Olojo Festival. One of his queens approached him to exchange greetings and take a photograph, but the Ooni appeared visibly drained, offering little energy as he posed for the camera.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng