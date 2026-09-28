Canada's immigration authority has outlined specific eligibility requirements for foreigners seeking a temporary resident permit (TRP)

The permit is not automatically granted — an officer must determine that the applicant's need to enter Canada outweighs any health or safety risks to the country

Foreigners issued a TRP valid for at least 6 months may also qualify to apply for a work or study permit while in Canada

Canada's immigration authority has outlined four conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can be considered for a temporary resident permit (TRP).

The TRP is a special document that allows inadmissible persons to enter or remain in the country under specific circumstances.

Canada lists 4 conditions foreigners must meet to get temporary resident permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Conditions for Canada's temporary resident permit

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada,

1. an applicant must be a foreign national.

2. An applicant must be either inadmissible to Canada or does not meet the requirements of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

3. The person must also not currently hold any form of temporary resident status.

4. The person must have a compelling reason to enter or remain in Canada on a temporary basis.

What makes Canada TRP application successful

Meeting the four conditions does not guarantee that a permit will be issued. Canadian immigration officers hold full discretionary authority over TRP decisions, and they are required to weigh each application individually.

The central question an officer must answer is whether the applicant's need to be in Canada outweighs any potential health or safety risk that person might pose to Canadian society.

This assessment applies even in cases where the reason for inadmissibility appears minor on the surface. Applicants are still expected to demonstrate a genuinely compelling purpose for their visit, regardless of the nature of their inadmissibility.

Work and study permits for TRP holders

For those who do receive a TRP, there is an additional benefit tied to the length of its validity. Foreign nationals granted a TRP with a validity period of at least six months become eligible to apply from within Canada for either a work permit or a study permit.

This provision is particularly relevant for individuals who may have initially entered Canada under limited circumstances but later seek to extend their stay through formal education or employment pathways.

The Canadian government has made clear that TRPs exist as an exceptional measure, not a routine immigration route. Each case is evaluated on its own merits, with no assurance of approval even for applicants who appear to meet the stated conditions.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng