France Football opened voting for the 2026 Ballon d'Or on September 8, giving journalists just 20 days to submit their picks

A panel of journalists from the top 100 FIFA-ranked countries will decide the winner, with 20 African nations making the voting bloc

Kylian Mbappe said he hopes to dedicate the award to Africa if he wins, a gesture some fans have linked to his Cameroonian roots

Voting for the 2026 Ballon d'Or award closes on Monday, September 28, as France Football's editor-in-chief begins pulling together the results ahead of the official ceremony.

France Football announced its 30-man shortlist on September 8 and gave voters just 20 days to make their selections. The Ballon d'Or is decided by a panel of journalists, with one representative from each of the top 100 countries on the FIFA world rankings.

Kylian Mbappe speaks of his desire to dedicate the Ballon d'Or to Africa if he wins. Photo by Ozan Kose/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The rankings used to determine which countries qualify for a vote are those published on July 20, 2026, the date following the FIFA World Cup final and the last rankings update considered for this cycle.

Ballon d'Or eligible African countries

Based on the July 20 FIFA rankings, 20 African nations are in that top 100 and thus secured their places in the voting bloc.

The countries are Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Tunisia, DR Congo, Mali, South Africa, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ghana, Guinea, Gabon, Angola, Uganda, Zambia and Benin. Each will have a designated journalist submit votes on their behalf.

With 20 African journalists voting, any candidate who tops all 20 ballots could collect a maximum of 300 points from the continent alone, making Africa a significant force in shaping the final outcome.

Mbappe's message to Africa

French forward Kylian Mbappe has said publicly that he hopes to dedicate the Ballon d'Or to Africa should he win, citing his Cameroonian heritage as a reason he has never lost sight of his roots.

The remarks have drawn mixed responses from fans, with many suggesting the message is a calculated move to win favour among African voters and secure the additional points that come with sweeping the continent's ballots.

Whether the gesture reflects genuine sentiment or is a strategic pitch to the electorate, the final tally will only become clear once France Football's editor-in-chief completes the collation process following Monday’s voting deadline.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

Legit.ng previously reported the updated Ballon d'Or rankings ahead of the voting deadline of September 28, 2026, as the ceremony draws closer.

There is no clear favourite to win the award yet, but Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Rodri are expected to be in the top five.

Source: Legit.ng