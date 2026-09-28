Bishop David Oyedepo cracked fans up with a hilarious promise to return to school during Daniella Enenche's birthday tribute to him

The 72-year-old cleric said he would take home lessons from Daniella and finish his studies in seven years

The warm, affectionate exchange between the senior bishop and Daniella went viral, with fans gushing over his humour

Bishop David Oyedepo turned 72 on Sunday, 27 September 2026, and the celebrations came with a dose of laughter that fans could not get enough of.

Daniella Enenche, daughter of Dr Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, shared a video capturing the moment on Instagram to mark the occasion, and it quickly became the talk of the internet.

Reactions as Bishop Oyedepo jokes about returning to school as Daniella Enenche celebrates him at 72. Photo credit@drdaniella/@davidoyedepoministry

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Oyedepo playfully announced that he intended to go back to school, with Daniella, who earned a doctorate years ago, serving as his personal tutor.

"I will apply. I will apply. Please help me. I want to start afresh. In seven years, I will finish. I will be doing home lessons with you. Congratulations, I saw you rolling and dancing on the screen," Oyedepo said with a wide smile.

A visibly delighted Daniella responded: "Okay, sir. Thank you so much. I am so happy."

Bishop Oyedepo's birthday tribute continues trending after celebration. Photo credit@davidoyedepoministry

Source: Instagram

The bishop then looked at her and said, "You should be, Doctor of the day," before pulling her into a warm embrace, cradling her affectionately as the people around them shared in the celebratory mood.

Daniella Enenche's tribute to Papa

The video was shared by Daniella as part of her birthday tribute to the bishop, whom she and many others affectionately call "Papa."

The exchange captured a side of the senior cleric that his admirers described as genuinely endearing, with his quick wit and warmth on full display throughout the moment.

Here is the Instagram video of Bishop Oyedepo and Daniella Enenche:

Fans react to the viral video

The clip drew thousands of reactions online, with many saying it was one of the most heartwarming things they had seen all year.

@olayodejuliana wrote:

"Awwwwwwwwwwww this had me grinning from ear to ear"

@destinypaulenenche commented:

"He's the sweetest grandpa. We love you Papa"

@deetrack_tech said:

"This is the best video I've watched this year."

@finewomanek wrote:

"I love this for you Dr. Destiny"

@folaalatelevate shared:

"People don't really know how very humorous Papa can be! He's such a whole JOY to be with! Happy birthday once again sir."

@the_uncletee reacted:

"His sense of humor OMG!"

@simplylola.xo added:

"Papa is effortlessly funny. Bless you and all yours ma"

Moment between Jimmy Odukoya and Bishop Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of the moment between Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Jimmy Odukoya had surfaced online, drawing the attention of many.

Some prominent clerics attended the 50th birthday ceremony of Pastor Yemi Davids, and clips from the event were shared online.

What the younger cleric did to Bishop Oyedepo generated a series of reactions among the fans who interpreted what took place at the moment.

Source: Legit.ng