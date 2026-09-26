Qatar's Ministry of Interior released the full list of 34 nationalities that qualify for a free 90-day tourist visa with multiple entries

The visa comes with specific conditions, including a minimum passport validity period and a requirement for a return or onward ticket

Only two non-European nations made the list, raising questions about access for travellers from Africa and other regions

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has published the official list of 34 countries whose nationals are entitled to receive a free tourist visa valid for 90 days, granting multiple entries into the Gulf state.

According to information published on the Qatar Ministry of Interior's official portal, eligible travellers can stay in the country for up to 90 days per visit. The visa itself remains valid for 180 days from the date of issuance, carries no fee, and is issued as a sticker placed directly onto the passport.

Qatar lists 34 countries eligible for 90-day free tourist visa. Photo: getty

Source: Getty Images

Conditions for Qatar's free tourist visa

A few requirements must be met before travellers can take advantage of the offer.

The applicant's passport must have a validity of at least six months, and the traveller must hold a confirmed return or onward ticket at the time of travel. The visa cannot be extended once issued.

Eligible countries for Qatar 90-day tourist visa

The 34 countries that qualify for Qatar's free 90-day tourist visa are:

Austria Greece Portugal Croatia Italy Denmark Lithuania Switzerland Malaysia Germany Poland Bulgaria Iceland Slovakia Liechtenstein Sweden France Slovenia Norway Belgium Hungary Seychelles Czech Republic Spain Finland Malta The Bahamas The Netherlands Romania Cyprus Latvia Estonia Luxembourg Turkey

The list is heavily weighted towards European nations, with 31 of the 34 slots filled by countries from the continent. Outside of Europe, only Malaysia, Seychelles, and the Bahamas made the cut.

No African country, aside from Seychelles, appears on the list, meaning travellers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and the vast majority of the continent must pursue alternative visa routes to enter Qatar as tourists.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng