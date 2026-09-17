The richest professional gamer in the world is Johan "N0tail" Sundstein, a Danish Dota 2 player with over $7.18 million in verified career tournament prize money — more than the next closest competitor by nearly $700,000. He is not a streamer. He is not a content creator. He is a pure competitor who won the most prestigious esports event on earth twice in a row.

Who is the richest professional gamer in the world? It’s not a streamer. Photo: @OGesports, @OG_BDN0tail (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

The richest professional gamer is Johan "N0tail" Sundstein (Dota 2), with $7.18 million in tournament earnings — the all-time record.

(Dota 2), with in tournament earnings — the all-time record. The second richest is Jesse "JerAx" Vainikka , also Dota 2 / OG, with ~$6.4 million — the same team, the same two championships.

, also Dota 2 / OG, with — the same team, the same two championships. The highest-earning non-Dota 2 player is Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf (Fortnite), at roughly $3.78 million .

(Fortnite), at roughly . Faker (League of Legends) has the highest total net worth of any active pro gamer, estimated at $30–50 million — but the majority comes from salary and equity, not tournament wins.

Top 10 richest pro gamers by career prize money

Rank Player Real Name Game Career Prize Money Net Worth (est.) 1 N0tail Johan Sundstein Dota 2 $7.18m ~$10m 2 JerAx Jesse Vainikka Dota 2 ~$6.4m ~$7m 3 ana Anathan Pham Dota 2 ~$6.0m ~$6m 4 Ceb Sébastien Debs Dota 2 ~$5.8m ~$5m 5 Collapse Magomed Khalilov Dota 2 ~$5.9m ~$6m 6 Topson Topias Taavitsainen Dota 2 ~$5.7m ~$5m 7 KuroKy Kuro Salehi Takhasomi Dota 2 ~$5.3m ~$5m 8 Bugha Kyle Giersdorf Fortnite ~$3.78m ~$3.5m 9 Faker Lee Sang-hyeok League of Legends ~$2m+ $30–50m 10 s1mple Oleksandr Kostyliev CS2 ~$1.7m ~$6–8m

10. s1mple (~$1.7 million in prize money)

Full name: Oleksandr Kostyliev

Oleksandr Kostyliev Nationality: Ukrainian

Ukrainian Game: Counter-Strike 2 (formerly CS:GO)

Counter-Strike 2 (formerly CS:GO) Net worth: ~$6–8 million (salary + sponsorships)

~$6–8 million (salary + sponsorships) Instagram: @s1mple

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev is Counter-Strike's standout star. His tournament earnings exceed $1.7 million, but his total net worth is estimated between $6–8 million, thanks to lucrative sponsorships with brands like Logitech G and Monster Energy, plus his salary from Natus Vincere.

9. Faker (~$2 million in prize money)

Full name: Lee Sang-hyeok

Lee Sang-hyeok Date of birth: 7 May 1996

7 May 1996 Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Game: League of Legends

League of Legends Net worth: $30–50 million (est.)

$30–50 million (est.) Instagram: @faker.pg

Lee Sang-hyeok, better known as Faker, is a South Korean professional League of Legends player for T1. Faker has won four Summoner's Cups (2013, 2015, 2016, 2023) and held 10 LCK titles. His estimated net worth ranges between $30–50 million, bolstered by salary, endorsements, and real estate ventures including the "Faker Tower" in Seoul. His tournament prize total lags behind the Dota 2 elite — but by overall wealth, he is in a league of his own.

8. Bugha (~$3.78 million in prize money)

Full name: Kyle Giersdorf

Kyle Giersdorf Date of birth: 30 December 2002

30 December 2002 Nationality: American

American Game: Fortnite

Fortnite Net worth: ~$3.5 million

~$3.5 million Instagram: @bugha

At just 16, Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf shocked the world by winning the 2019 Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals, claiming the $3 million prize with a performance so aggressive his score nearly doubled the runner-up's. He holds the record for the highest Fortnite career earnings, with lifetime winnings of about $3.73 million as of January 2025.

7. KuroKy (~$5.3 million in prize money)

Full name: Kuro Salehi Takhasomi

Kuro Salehi Takhasomi Date of birth: 28 October 1992

28 October 1992 Nationality: German (Iranian heritage)

German (Iranian heritage) Game: Dota 2

Dota 2 Career earnings: $5,295,698 (verified)

$5,295,698 (verified) Instagram: @kuroky

Kuro "KuroKy" Salehi Takhasomi is a highly influential professional Dota 2 player from Germany. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the game's history, he won the coveted Aegis of Champions with Team Liquid in 2017. KuroKy, who grew up in Berlin, reportedly suffered from disabilities in his legs, which led him to play video games — igniting his passion for DotA and later Dota 2.

6. Topson (~$5.7 million in prize money)

Full name: Topias Taavitsainen

Topias Taavitsainen Date of birth: 12 October 1999

12 October 1999 Nationality: Finnish

Finnish Game: Dota 2

Dota 2 Net worth: ~$5 million

~$5 million Team: OG (retired 2024)

Joining OG shortly before The International 2018, Topson delivered incredible performances that shocked the gaming community. His unique playstyle and confidence turned him into a star overnight, and his success earned him millions in prize money. He retired from the professional scene in 2024, last competing for Tundra Esports, before leaving for his Finnish military service in January 2025.

5. Collapse (~$5.9 million in prize money)

Full name: Magomed Khalilov

Magomed Khalilov Date of birth: 25 February 2002

25 February 2002 Nationality: Russian

Russian Game: Dota 2

Dota 2 Team: Team Spirit

Team Spirit Career earnings: ~$5.9 million

Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov is a Russian professional Dota 2 player born on 25 February 2002. He plays as the offlaner for Team Spirit. Collapse gained international recognition in 2021 when Team Spirit won The International 10, securing a prize pool of over $18 million. He has accumulated over $5.9 million in career earnings and is one of the four roster members who helped Team Spirit redefine what was possible in Dota 2 esports.

4. Ceb (~$5.8 million in prize money)

Full name: Sébastien Debs

Sébastien Debs Nationality: French

French Game: Dota 2

Dota 2 Team: OG (retired from playing)

OG (retired from playing) Net worth: ~$5 million

Formerly known as 7ckngMad, Ceb became the first two-time TI winner after winning the 2018 and 2019 tournaments with OG. He also holds the record for the longest gap between TI appearances — missing five events between 2012 and his 2018 return. His journey from coach to player is inspirational, and his gameplay in OG's championship runs remains iconic in Dota 2 history.

3. ana (~$6 million in prize money)

Full name: Anathan Pham

Anathan Pham Date of birth: 8 July 2000

8 July 2000 Nationality: Australian

Australian Game: Dota 2

Dota 2 Team: OG / retired

OG / retired Career earnings: ~$6 million

Melbourne-born Anathan Pham began playing Dota 2 at a young age, dedicating frequently over 10 hours a day to the game. At 16, he left high school and moved to Shanghai after being offered a position in Invictus Gaming's in-house league. He returned to OG in 2019, winning TI that same year, before eventually announcing his retirement in 2021.

2. JerAx (~$6.4 million in prize money)

Full name: Jesse Vainikka

Jesse Vainikka Nationality: Finnish

Finnish Game: Dota 2

Dota 2 Team: OG (retired from playing)

OG (retired from playing) Career earnings: ~$6.4 million

Jesse "JerAx" Vainikka is a Finnish Dota 2 player known for his skill as a support. He started his career in Heroes of Newerth before moving to Dota 2. Over the years, he played for teams like Team Liquid and OG. With OG, he won The International in both 2018 and 2019, making history as part of the first team to win the event twice. His Earth Spirit and Io plays were the kind of performances analysts still revisit years later. After TI9, he quit, saying the grind had worn him down completely.

1. N0tail — $7.18 million in prize money

Full name: Johan Sundstein

Johan Sundstein Date of birth: 8 October 1993

8 October 1993 Nationality: Danish / Faroese

Danish / Faroese Game: Dota 2

Dota 2 Team: OG (co-founder and head coach)

OG (co-founder and head coach) Net worth: ~$10 million (est.)

~$10 million (est.) Instagram: @og_n0tail

@og_n0tail Forbes: Forbes 30 Under 30

Johan Sundstein, better known as N0tail, is a Danish and Faroese professional Dota 2 player for OG. As a member of OG, he played in four iterations of The International, winning in 2018 and 2019, and also won four Major championships.

Considered underdogs throughout the entire event, OG advanced to the TI8 grand finals and won by defeating PSG.LGD 3–2. The following year, he won The International 2019, making him and his team the first repeat winners of an International. N0tail's personal cut from TI9 alone was roughly $3.12 million — from a single event.

He co-founded the OG team and is currently the head coach, having stepped away from actively playing in 2021. His autobiography, Character Beats Talent, co-authored by Danish journalist Jacob Mignon, was released in late 2024.

FAQ

Who is the highest-paid esports player of all time?

N0tail is the highest-earning esports pro of all time in terms of prize money, making over $7 million in his career. Dota 2 players account for 38 out of the top 40 players by earnings in history, each collecting more than $2 million during their careers.

Why do Dota 2 players dominate the earnings list?

Valve sells a Battle Pass — a seasonal content pack — and puts 25% of all revenue directly into The International prize pool. At its peak in 2021, fans spent over $160 million on Battle Pass items, inflating the prize pool to $40 million. That model created a one-off era of prize money that no other game has matched. The International 2024 saw Valve shift to a publisher-funded pool of $2.7 million — still competitive, but a stark drop.

What is a pro gamer's salary in 2025?

The average esports player salary in 2025 is $138,000 globally, representing a 25% increase from 2024. North American players average $210,000 annually, while European players in the LEC average €240,000. Professional gamers earn between $60,000 and $480,000 annually depending on skill level, game, and region, with top-tier Counter-Strike 2 players commanding the highest salaries.

Who is the most famous pro gamer?

Faker remains one of the most recognised esports players globally due to his tournament winnings, sponsorship deals, and endorsements. With multiple World Championship titles and a reputation as the face of competitive League of Legends, he has built a legendary career. By raw fame and brand recognition, Faker stands above any other active competitor.

Is Ninja the richest gamer in the world?

n "Ninja" Blevins is a streamer, not a professional competitive player — a distinction that matters for this list. Prize money rankings measure one very specific thing: which games have large crowdfunded prize pools — not which players are the wealthiest overall. Ninja's estimated net worth is far higher than any tournament winner's, but his wealth comes from content creation and brand deals, not competitive prize money.

We also highlighted facts about unique clan names for gamers and their friends, including funny, short, sweaty, and meaningful options. The guide also features name ideas tailored to popular games such as Clash of Clans, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and PUBG.

We also highlighted facts about unique clan names for gamers and their friends, including funny, short, sweaty, and meaningful options. The guide also features name ideas tailored to popular games such as Clash of Clans, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and PUBG.

From three-letter tags to intimidating squad titles, the right clan name can shape how rival teams see you before the match begins. Discover hundreds of creative choices designed to give your gaming group a memorable identity on the battlefield and leaderboard.

Source: Legit.ng