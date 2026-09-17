The UAE launched the Blue Residency in 2024 to reward individuals who made exceptional contributions to environmental protection and sustainability

Environmental and sustainability influencers seeking the long-term residency must meet several strict documentation requirements set by the government

Among the requirements, applicants must prove they have provided financial support of no less than AED 1 million to qualify

The United Arab Emirates has set out specific requirements that environmental and sustainability influencers must meet to obtain its Blue Residency, including proof of at least AED 1 million in financial support for environmental projects.

The Blue Residency is a long-term residence permit introduced by the UAE in 2024 through the Identity and Citizenship Authority. It is designed for individuals who have made outstanding contributions to environmental protection and sustainability, either within the country or on an international level.

UAE Blue Residency: Amount environmental influencers should own to qualify. Photo: Getty

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UAE Blue Residency: What environmental influencers must prove

For environmental and sustainability influencers, the UAE has outlined a detailed list of supporting documents that must be submitted as part of any application.

Applicants are required to show active membership and participation in environmental initiatives, backed by official letters and membership certificates. Recommendation letters and certificates of recognition are also expected, alongside proof of accreditation from relevant organisations and evidence of awards received from credible bodies.

The financial requirement stands out as one of the most significant conditions. Applicants must demonstrate that they have provided financial support worth no less than AED 1 million (about N362,369,000), supported by accreditation for the funded projects and official reports confirming how those funds were used.

Who the UAE Blue Residency targets

The residency category goes beyond influencers, covering a broader group of individuals who have demonstrated exceptional environmental contributions. The scheme reflects the UAE's wider push to position itself as a hub for sustainability leadership, attracting those who have made a measurable difference in the sector.

For environmental influencers specifically, the combination of credibility, community engagement, and substantial financial backing appears to be central to what the UAE is looking for in qualifying candidates.

The requirements suggest the residency is aimed at established figures in the sustainability space rather than those just starting in the field.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng