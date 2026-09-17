Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß has publicly opposed Lionel Messi's candidacy for a ninth Ballon d'Or

Hoeneß argued that Harry Kane's record-breaking season with Bayern and England makes him the most deserving candidate this year

Kane scored 73 competitive goals and won two trophies with Bayern, but faces stiff competition from Messi, Lamine Yamal, and Kylian Mbappé

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß has publicly dismissed the idea of Lionel Messi winning a ninth Ballon d'Or, calling it "nonsense" and insisting that Harry Kane is the rightful winner of this year's award.

Speaking to the media, the 74-year-old former Bayern chief said he sees no compelling reason for Messi to be crowned the world's best player and threw his full weight behind the English striker instead.

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß believes Harry Kane should be the clear choice for this year's Ballon d'Or. Photos by Picture Alliance/Rich Storry

Source: Getty Images

"He would absolutely deserve it. And I hope he gets it," Hoeneß was quoted by Sportskeeda.

"Harry Kane has had an outstanding season across all competitions. If he doesn't deserve it this year, then when will he?"

Kane's case for the Ballon d'Or

The numbers behind Kane's 2025/26 campaign are difficult to argue with.

The 33-year-old scored 73 competitive goals for club and country across the season, a figure only surpassed in football history by Messi's 82-goal haul for Barcelona and Argentina in the 2011/12 campaign.

Kane led Bayern to a Bundesliga and German Cup double, captained England to third place at the World Cup, and finished as the Bundesliga's top scorer for a third consecutive season with 36 goals.

The England captain also won the European Golden Shoe as the leading goalscorer across all of Europe's top leagues.

According to One Football, Hoeneß also took aim at Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé, who finished as top scorer in both the Champions League and the World Cup but left the season empty-handed on the trophy front.

"They didn't even become Spanish champions, They didn't win a single title, and we won two," Hoeneß said.

Who Kane faces at the ceremony

The Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled for October 26 in London.

Kane goes into the event on a shortlist that includes Messi, Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembélé, and Rodri, among others.

Hoeneß acknowledged that no other candidate this season stands out clearly through a combination of Champions League and World Cup success, which he believes strengthens Kane's claim above all others.

Should Kane take the award, he would become the first Bayern Munich player to win the Ballon d'Or since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claimed it in 1981.

Rummenigge also won the award in 1980. Before him, Franz Beckenbauer won it twice as a Bayern player, in 1972 and 1976, while Gerd Müller lifted the honour in 1970.

Ex-Real Madrid star backs Messi for Ballon d'Or

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about former Real Madrid star Casemiro backing Messi to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or after Inter Miami’s Campeones Cup victory over Cruz Azul.

The Brazilian midfielder also criticised voters for overlooking players in the Americas while favouring European football. With Messi among the leading contenders and the award ceremony set for October 26, the big question is whether his World Cup performance and MLS form can finally overcome that perceived bias.

Source: Legit.ng